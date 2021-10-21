Proper hay storage important for winter

Almost equally as important as getting hay put up for winter in the Central Plains is the proper storage of this livestock feed.

The best economic return and keeping bales at their best quality, yield and taste for cattle depends on how the bales are stored. There can be a significant amount of waste for this labor-intensive crop, depending on how it’s stored. Unprotected hay stored outside is at the mercy of the elements, but covered bales suffer loss as well. The least amount of loss occurs with hay stored in a barn or hayshed.

Stacking hay property can help curb losses. Specialists gave recommendations for storing big round bales and square bales.

Large round bales

Large round bales should be placed end-to-end and in rows to minimize the exposure of the open bale face to the elements.

“If bales are not stacked tightly against each other, rain will penetrate the ends and increase damage,” said Dale Blasi, Ph.D., Extension Beef Specialist at Kansas State University.

Then, it’s recommended to stack bales with at least 3-5 feet of spacing between rows. This allosws sufficient air movement.

Blasi also advises positioning large round bales on a well-drained site. A gently sloping site with a southern or southeastern exposure can provide the greatest drying from the sun.

Rows should be oriented in a north-to-south direction. That allows faster drying after a rain with good sunlight and air flow.

Another suggestion is to put palettes down to get bales off the ground. Others put a layer of rock down. With something beneath, moisture gets pulled away from the bale as opposed to letting the bale sit on wet soil.