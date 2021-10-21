Proper hay storage important for winter

Almost equally as important as getting hay put up for winter in the Central Plains is the proper storage of this livestock feed.
The best economic return and keeping bales at their best quality, yield and taste for cattle depends on how the bales are stored. There can be a significant amount of waste for this labor-intensive crop, depending on how it’s stored. Unprotected hay stored outside is at the mercy of the elements, but covered bales suffer loss as well. The least amount of loss occurs with hay stored in a barn or hayshed.
Stacking hay property can help curb losses. Specialists gave recommendations for storing big round bales and square bales.
Large round bales
Large round bales should be placed end-to-end and in rows to minimize the exposure of the open bale face to the elements.
“If bales are not stacked tightly against each other, rain will penetrate the ends and increase damage,” said Dale Blasi, Ph.D., Extension Beef Specialist at Kansas State University.
Then, it’s recommended to stack bales with at least 3-5 feet of spacing between rows. This allosws sufficient air movement.
Blasi also advises positioning large round bales on a well-drained site. A gently sloping site with a southern or southeastern exposure can provide the greatest drying from the sun.
Rows should be oriented in a north-to-south direction. That allows faster drying after a rain with good sunlight and air flow.
Another suggestion is to put palettes down to get bales off the ground. Others put a layer of rock down. With something beneath, moisture gets pulled away from the bale as opposed to letting the bale sit on wet soil.
Square bales
Square bales tend to soak up more water while round bales shed water. It’s better if square bales are put in a shed, unless you’re in an area that doesn’t get a lot of rain.
“For eastern Nebraska, and areas where you have more rain it would benefit to have storage for square bales, because if they get rained on you lose some nutrients,” said Randy Saner, Nebraska Extension Beef Educator located in North Platte.
For farmers in a drier climate square bales will shed enough water if stacked appropriately, Saner added.
Stacking is the best way to store square bales. To increase airflow, it’s recommended that the very bottom layer of bales be stacked on palettes. That gets them off the ground so they don’t wick moisture.
The main priority is to put square bales in a square stack, and alternate stacking so they don’t topple over. Turn them so that one is facing the long way, then the next goes the opposite direction, then back to the long way. Continuing the pattern makes for a stronger stack. Otherwise, the same gaps would show up everywhere and they could topple over.
Saner advices stacking the squares on their cut sides with the first tier touching the surface in such a way that the baling twine does not touch the floor. If twine is lying on the ground it could rot All subsequent layers can then be stacked flat with the baling twine facing up.
Although the outside squares in the stack may get some moisture, the inside bales will stay dry if they’re stacked well. Farmers could also cover the very top layer with a tarp to keep moisture out, and place a couple of tires or bales on top to hold the tarp down.
Proper stacking equals yield, money
Farmers put a lot of money into growing and baling hay, but once they put up hay too often they forget about how they stacked it, experts said. Some may leave large round bales on the side of the field where they’re underneath trees. Those bales that are shaded from the sun stay wet once they get wet.
“If you do the geometry, many producers do not recognize that with a 6-foot diameter large round bale, more than one-third the weight of a bale can be found in the outer six inches and 50% of the volume is in the outer 12 inches,” Blasi said.
The outer third of the bale is where it would soak in the rain. Round bales stored unprotected commonly lose up to 4 inches to the weather.
A dense bale will sag less, have less surface area in contact with the ground, shed more precipitation and protect the inner bale from weathering. The density of round bales should be at least 10 pounds of hay per cubic foot, Blasi said.
There’s also the question of how to secure bales. Net wrap appears to shed water more effectively than twine, Blasi said, although twine is a viable option, too.
Reporter Amy Hadachek is a two-time Emmy Award winning meteorologist and a storm chaser who earned her NWA and AMS Broadcast Meteorology Seals of Approval. She and her husband live on a diversified farm in Kansas. Reach her at amy.hadachek@midwestmessenger.com.