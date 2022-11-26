Raising cattle comes with joy, loss and sometimes an angry momma

“Ahoj” again from Brichacek farms! The cold of the winter hit us like a brick wall this week. I am not winter ready, that is for sure.
The livestock are a little more prepared than I am. They are all fuzzed up, looking like they packed on too many pounds. I always find myself lengthening all the straps on my saddles and bridles this time of year. I have to make room for those extra inches of fluff.
The snow has already arrived as well. We have been given a few mornings and evenings full of flurries. Nothing has stuck around yet. Even though we need the moisture, I’m hoping the hefty amounts stay away until the cattle have picked up every field of stalks! They are still carrying around full bellies of husks and cobs.
My gelding and I were checking cattle one morning last week when we caught a glimpse of some bad news in the distance. The cold and the sight of a lone, down cow bit us a little harder that morning. We circled the poor thing to distinguish which one and made the quiet hike home. Dad was fixing fence for some heifers when we interrupted him with the unfortunate news.
The rendering company we use has a strict guideline on what they pick up because of disease risks. We now have a field ditch where we take deads that the rendering companies can’t accept. My dad always tells me that Grandpa would say, “that is just what happens when you have livestock.” I know this is the reality of owning livestock but it truly is the hardest part for me. If it wasn’t for me having such a soft spot for them all, I know Dad would sell the cull cows a lot more often.
People are also reading…
The cattle industry is a huge passion of mine and I aspire to have it be a successful aspect of my career someday, but I know I have a lot of reality to overcome when it comes to the buying and selling of them.
On a lighter note, our third fall calf dropped last week! Of course she had it way out in the corn stalks. Dad and I went to go get the new duo to bring them home, so the little guy could warm up in the barn. But this momma thought we were trying to do everything but help her calf.
The cold air stung that morning but we were warming up from every dash, duck and sprint we had to do in order to avoid getting our plows moved from this cow. She was sure not a happy gal that we were trying to move her calf.
At least she cares for her calves, though. I’ll take that any day over one that is worthless. I have seen too many first calf heifers that put an incredibly stupid amount of effort into tossing their calves around and deciding to move a mile when trying to nurse.
This colder weather has been shortening my rides a bit but it sure makes me want to park myself in the kitchen and bake up a storm. I took a whack at making Grandma Brichacek’s kolache recipe last weekend. My Aunt Doris was kind enough to share the beloved recipe with me. It’s a goal of mine to perfect these during the winter months.
It may be an unrealistic goal. I have no doubt it will take me all of the winter months to even come close to making them as perfect as my grandma did. She was the farm wife, the lover of the livestock, and the best Czech cook there ever was. I wish I could have learned all of those Czech recipes from her! I am so grateful for the ones who have made this farm my sweet home.
At my work staff meeting, we were asked to share what we are grateful for this Thanksgiving holiday. My response came directly from my heart. It’s this farm right here. The cattle, the horses, the pastures, the cornfields, the ability to see the stars shining at night, and the ones I dearly love who created this place with their own hands and hearts. Happy Thanksgiving to all! Until next time! “Spanem Bohem!"