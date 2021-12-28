Recovery takes resources, spirit for overcoming devastating Kansas wildfires

In the eerily violent, blustery afternoon of Wednesday, Dec. 15 the Russell, Kansas Municipal Airport clocked a wind gust at 106 mph, and angry wildfires raged through America’s heartland, burning homes, fences, forage and killing livestock.
Around 163,000 acres burned, according to the Kansas Forest Service. The bulk of the fires burned in the central Kansas counties of Osborne, Russell, Rooks and Ellis.
“I was right in the middle of it really – from a personal and professional standpoint,” said Clinton Laflin, a Russell County rancher and extension agent.
“I was thinking, ‘am I going to have a house there?’” he said.
His home was spared, but he lost some cows and some of his land was burned in the menacing blaze. But he’s thankful for the spirit of hope moving through the community. Even as area volunteer firefighters relentlessly battled the fires for hours, their unflinching commitment has been a comfort in the rubble of devastation.
“I did lose some cattle but my losses pale in comparison,” Laflin said.
He has about 85% of his cattle, a registered Angus herd, but his neighbors and landlords have not been that lucky. A couple of neighbors lost their homes and the majority of their cattle.
The fire tore through the area 10 miles wide and 35 miles long, he reported.
That Wednesday night, Laflin dashed out to his rented land with his landlord’s to move cows out of the fire danger. The fire had already blew over both of his landlords’ trucks and trailers and was starting to consume their home, which ended up a complete loss.
They were able to move the cows to safety.
“Today, those cows that we moved are now safe, and residing in a friend’s pasture,” Laflin said.
Other cows, and those of multiple neighbors sadly could not be saved.
The winds were blowing at 100 mph and Laflin could see the fire coming straight toward them, so they jumped in his truck and flew up to the top of the hill. They got there and thought they were OK.
“But the wind or the fire pushed over several electric poles, and it was hard to see in the growing darkness,” Laflin said. “We hit a pole as we were going 50 mph, and we had to make a decision and we bolted up and over the pole in the truck.”
He was fortunate that the only problem resulting was blowing out his left front tire, but the truck was able to get to the bottom of the hill where neighbors helped change the tire.
Laflin was planning to stay with friends in town that night, but he couldn’t make it there because the fire burned through the night.
“We knew that the following morning was going to be pretty ugly,” he said.
They saw the horrifying scene of cattle that needed medical attention, and others that didn’t make it.
“Thank God some of the cattle were able to make it to wheat pastures, but depending where cattle were, it was hard to get out of the fire.”
His was saved because of its proximity to the Saline River, and the fire never jumped to Laflin’s side of the river.
“If my house had been a quarter of a mile west, I wouldn’t have a house,” Laflin said. Instead he’s dealing with just one broken window.
Electricity was restored to the area six days after the storm on Dec. 21.
Christmas week took a different turn this year in Russell, Kansas. As the county extension agent, Laflin’s worked turned its focus to coordinating wildfire recovery donations and helping arrange for needed hay.
“It’s very weird for me. It’s up close and personal,” Laflin said. “It’s been consuming my every day when people talk about it. The 15th of December is not going to be a day that I ever forget.”
Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly extended the sales tax exemption for fence materials and services for Kansans affected by wildfires.
“Kansas farmers and ranchers are the backbone of this state, and the devastating wildfires they experienced last week have taken an enormous toll on their livelihoods,” Kelly said in a statement Dec. 23.
Controlling the fires would not have been possible without the effort of the Russell and other area rural volunteer-led fire departments.
“Many of the firefighters also had cows and they were trying to protect neighbors’ property, even while their own property was in danger,” Laflin said, calling it “an almost superhuman effort of our department.”
That behemoth wind finally started to wind down, which helped fire rescue crews better manage their efforts.
“Sometimes you get thrown curveballs in life, and this is certainly one of them,” Laflin said.
His community’s biggest need, besides rain to get the grass to re-grow, is monetary donations to help local families. A fund has been set up at Southwind Bank in Russell, c/o Fire Relief fund.
The Kansas Livestock Association is organizing relief efforts for producers at www.kla.org/affiliates/kansas-livestock-foundation/donations. Check donations also can be mailed to the Kansas Livestock Foundation at 6031 SW 37th St., Topeka, KS, 66614.
The Kansas Department of Agriculture has a list of resources available at http://agriculture.ks.gov/Recovery.
Reporter Amy Hadachek is a two-time Emmy Award winning meteorologist and a storm chaser who earned her NWA and AMS Broadcast Meteorology Seals of Approval. She and her husband live on a diversified farm in Kansas. Reach her at amy.hadachek@midwestmessenger.com.