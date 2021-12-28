Recovery takes resources, spirit for overcoming devastating Kansas wildfires

In the eerily violent, blustery afternoon of Wednesday, Dec. 15 the Russell, Kansas Municipal Airport clocked a wind gust at 106 mph, and angry wildfires raged through America’s heartland, burning homes, fences, forage and killing livestock.

Around 163,000 acres burned, according to the Kansas Forest Service. The bulk of the fires burned in the central Kansas counties of Osborne, Russell, Rooks and Ellis.

“I was right in the middle of it really – from a personal and professional standpoint,” said Clinton Laflin, a Russell County rancher and extension agent.

“I was thinking, ‘am I going to have a house there?’” he said.

His home was spared, but he lost some cows and some of his land was burned in the menacing blaze. But he’s thankful for the spirit of hope moving through the community. Even as area volunteer firefighters relentlessly battled the fires for hours, their unflinching commitment has been a comfort in the rubble of devastation.

“I did lose some cattle but my losses pale in comparison,” Laflin said.

He has about 85% of his cattle, a registered Angus herd, but his neighbors and landlords have not been that lucky. A couple of neighbors lost their homes and the majority of their cattle.

The fire tore through the area 10 miles wide and 35 miles long, he reported.

That Wednesday night, Laflin dashed out to his rented land with his landlord’s to move cows out of the fire danger. The fire had already blew over both of his landlords’ trucks and trailers and was starting to consume their home, which ended up a complete loss.