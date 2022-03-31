Relax: Cattle on hemp have less stress

Feeding cattle industrial hemp may have a beneficial effect on their welfare – a reduction in stress and increasing the times when they lie down – according to a new study by Kansas State University.
“Hemp may be a natural way to decrease stress and inflammation related to production practices such as transportation and weaning,” said Michael Kleinhenz, assistant professor of beef production medicine at the K-State College of Veterinary Medicine.
Cattle can suffer from stress and inflammation, and the K-State data shows how cannabinoids in industrial hemp containing cannabidiolic acid, or CBDA, decreased the stress hormone cortisol as well as the inflammatory biomarker prostaglandin E2.
Kleinhenz has published the results of his study, "Short term feeding of industrial hemp with a high cannabidiolic acid (CBDA) content increases lying behavior and reduces biomarkers of stress and inflammation in Holstein steers," in Scientific Reports.
"Our new research helps us better understand how cannabinoids present in industrial hemp interact with bovine physiology and pharmacology," Kleinhenz said. "For instance, we now know that repeated daily doses of CBDA via feeding hemp does not result in accumulation of cannabinoids in the blood.”
Their work also solidified previous research by showing that each cannabinoid has its own absorption and elimination profile, he said.
Another benefit observed when feeding cattle industrial hemp is that they lie down more, which can help them ruminate and produce saliva.
If hemp is to be used as an ingredient in the ration of cattle, it is prudent to know the potential biological effects of cannabinoids, Kleinhenz said.
Further work is needed to determine if cannabinoids can alter the stress response in cattle during stressful times such as transportation and weaning, he said.
Funding for this work was provided by a grant from the Agriculture and Food Research Initiative of the U.S. Department of Agriculture's National Institute of Food and Agriculture.