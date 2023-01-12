 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Rescheduled Post Drought Meeting for the Sandhills in Arthur Feb. 1

Drought monitor 1.jpg

Drought affects how farmers and ranchers manage their operations. There are several ways to stay informed about current conditions.

 Cynthia Mendoza

Post Drought Meeting for the Sandhills will be held at the Arthur County Fairgrounds Feb. 1 with a social beginning at 5:30 p.m., meal at 6:00 p.m. and the program starting at 6:30 p.m.

The program is being sponsored by Zoetis, Nebraska Cattlemen and Nebraska Extension. There is no cost to attend the program, but you must register by Jan. 23 to make sure we have enough food.

You may register by calling (308) 532-2683 or emailing rsaner2@unl.edu and Travis Wenzel at (308) 280-0238.

The program topics and speakers are:

  • Tax Management During Drought by Randy Saner, Beef Systems Nebraska Extension Educator
  • Pasture and Range Management During and After Drought by Mitch Stephenson, UNL Range and Forage Specialist

Extension programs are open to all.

