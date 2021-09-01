Rollout of new brand laws coming for Nebraska cattle producers

For cattle producers doing business in Nebraska, there are some timely changes that are forthcoming. The Nebraska Brand Committee is implementing several updates to brand law, including a reduction in the price of an inspection, paid by the head, and a requirement for advance notice of an inspection.

The Nebraska Brand Committee is the state agency responsible for recording individual livestock brands, inspecting livestock at transfer of ownership and movements into and out of the brand area. The committee also investigates missing and stolen cattle and violations of the brand law.

Effective Oct. 1, the Nebraska Legislature mandated the inspection fee be reduced from $1 to 85 cents per head of cattle at country inspections, sale barns, registered feedlots and packing plants. It’s a win for the producers because it’ll save them money.

The Legislature asked for the cost cut because the brand committee had a cash surplus. By using its cash reserves for the next two years, the committee will operate in the red, using its saving account to pay the bills.

“We just went through a situation with COVID-19 with packing plants and sale barns shutdown, but you still had payroll and expenses, and you have to have cash reserves to keep the agency going in the right direction and pay our bills,” said John Widdowson, executive director of the State of Nebraska Brand Committee.

The exact amount of money in the account changes, Widdowson said, but he estimated there’s upwards of $2.7 million dollars in cash reserves.