Silage for Beef Cattle Conference: Small Grain Silage Set for March 17

Nebraska Extension, Lallemand Animal Nutrition and Iowa State University Extension and Outreach are hosting the fourth Silage for Beef Cattle Conference on March 17, 2022. This year the focus is on how to get the most out of small grain silages. Registration is free and producers have the option to either stream the conference online or attend in-person at the Eastern Nebraska Research and Extension Center in Ithaca, Neb.
Pre-register to join in-person or virtually by March 2, 2022, at the University of Nebraska – Lincoln’s online portal.
Topics and speakers will include:
- Agronomic management of small grain for silages, led by Daren Redfearn, Ph.D., Professor at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln
- When to harvest small grain silage, led by Mary Drewnoski, Ph.D., Associate Professor at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln
- Sorghum silage: A solution for limited water, led by Renato Schmidt, Ph.D., Technical Services – Forage, Lallemand Animal Nutrition
- Why fermentation analysis is important and what it means for your operation, led by John Goeser, Ph.D., Director of Nutritional Research & Innovation at Rock River Laboratory and Adjunct Assistant Professor at the University of Wisconsin – Madison
- Fundamentals of silage harvest management, led by Becky Arnold, Custom Harvest Business Development Manager, Lallemand Animal Nutrition
- Inoculants for small grain silage with Limin Kung, Ph.D., Professor at the University of Delaware
- Economics and ROI on quality forage in grower and finishing rations, led by Jhones Sarturi, Ph.D., Associate Professor at Texas Tech University
- Making small grain silage work, a producer and nutrtionist panel discussion led by Dan Loy, Ph.D., Director of the Iowa Beef Center and Professor at Iowa State University
Have questions? Contact Mary Drewnoski, mdrewnoski2@unl.edu.