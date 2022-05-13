 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Soil sampling pastures

cores for each soil sample

It is critical to take a collection of representative cores for each soil sample. The small sample of soil collected serves as the basis for the lab analysis.

 File photo

Are you considering skipping fertilizing your pastures or alfalfa fields this year due to the high fertilizer prices? Now might be a great time to invest in soil sampling your fields to see what you have for soil fertility in your field’s profile.

Soil fertility is key to maintaining yield, and alfalfa fields should ideally be sampled each year to check soil pH, potassium and phosphorous levels across all soil textures. If your field is sandy, eroded or highly weathered, you may want to test for sulfur, as well. It is important to remember that compared to row crop ground or grass hay, nitrate-nitrogen is not a concern since alfalfa can fix atmospheric nitrogen. However, digging a few plants up and checking nodulation will provide some insight to your plant’s ability to fix nitrogen.

To collect soil samples, collect soil cores to 8 inches deep. If the field was previously sampled to only 6 inches, stay with the historic depth for comparison. It is important to be consistent on your sampling depth because values change the deeper or shallower we go in the soil profile. You can use a file or a sharpie marker to measure 8 inches on your soil probe to make constancy easier when pulling cores.

When soil sampling, there are a few ways. You can go about pulling the cores, but for alfalfa fields sampling by soil type or representative samples for every 40 acres would be the most cost-effective choices. You will need to pull 10 to 15 random soil cores across your soil type or 40-acre area to be represented. Then mix those soil cores together in a plastic bucket. From there, take about two cups of soil and place it in a labeled bag to be sent in for analysis. Repeat this process across the field for every 40 acres or by the soil types in your field.

When shipping, be sure to follow the laboratory’s submission instruction for proper packaging. Once you have your results, you can see where you might be able to reduce fertilizer inputs this year. You can always reach out to your extension educator, fertilizer dealer or agronomist for more help.

