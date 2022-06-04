 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Spring spurge control

A North Dakota nemesis

Leafy spurge, which was first discovered in N.D. in 1909, quickly emerged as the greatest noxious weed threat and  by the mid-1980s took up about 1.8 million acres. Thanks to bio-control efforts like the black flea beetle, coupled with herbicide application, leafy spurge acres have steadily declined.

Yellow-green patches in a pasture might look pretty for the uninitiated, but the tell-tale bloom of leafy spurge is not a spring sight many of us want to see.

While there are many plants livestock producers may consider pasture weeds, one that is held in particular dislike is leafy spurge. Besides being on the Nebraska noxious weed list and requiring control, this hardy perennial spreads aggressively through seeds and root buds. With an extensive root system that can reach depths up to 15 feet, once established spurge is hard to control.

While biological and cultural control methods may provide some reduction in growth and seed production, those wanting complete control might consider an herbicide treatment as the best option.

Multiple chemicals have action on spurge. However, for spring treatments, control at bud or true flower stage is recommended. Early application at the bud stage is limited to 2,4-D ester or a Picloram/2,4-D mix. A later flower stage application opens options to Curtail/Cody/Stinger, Streamline, a mix of Sharpen + Plateau or a mix of Overdrive + Tordon.

Unfortunately, a single treatment will not control spurge, so continued monitoring and retreatment is necessary. An effective strategy is pairing spring applications that prevent seed production with a fall treatment to control new growth.

Leafy spurge can easily take over a pasture, but with vigilance and regular treatment, control can be achieved.

