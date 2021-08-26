Success of Beef Pit a group effort

The 2021 Nebraska State Fair will be filled with attractions. There will be a carnival, wandering ground acts and educational activities for all ages.

One of the most popular attractions (and with good reason) is the Nebraska Cattlemen’s Beef Pit.

Nebraska Cattlemen Beef Pit Committee co-chairs Mark and Suzanne Jagels have organized the restaurant for a total of about 17 years altogether and consistently since 2010.

They arrange the schedules of the people who work in the Beef Pit – called Pit Bosses. These are the adult volunteers who have reliably shown up to man the pit each year. They number about two dozen and work in groups of five or six each day.

“Most of the Pit Bosses have been there for quite a while,” Mark said. “They are a pretty dedicated group.”

Another mainstay to the pit are Daryl and Maggie Griepenstroh of Nebraska City. They are the cooks that turn that Nebraska beef into delicious dishes for public consumption. Daryl hauls his own personal cooker to the Grand Island location each year. The Griepenstrohs generally show up the Wednesday before the fair and stay until the Tuesday after Labor Day, said Suzanne.

“They have the knowledge base to provide the best flavor for the dishes we serve,” she said. “They make the whole thing work.”

The rest of the crew is also made up of volunteers. They come from local agribusinesses, colleges, cattlemen and other affiliates, Mark said. They sign up to help in the kitchen and dining area in groups of 15 to 25 people from each of the groups mentioned.