Take a 3-front approach for building calves’ immunity

It’s a critical time to strengthen calves’ immunity for the upcoming challenging winter season.

A key concern is preventing bovine respiratory disease (BRD).

Even with a BRD battle plan, though, no vaccine or management practice can prevent infection 100% of the time. Veterinarians say producers can fight back by adopting a holistic, three-front approach that includes building immunity, mitigating risk and managing infections.

Early in life, calves depend on colostrum from their mothers to build immunity. Fall is time to introduce the support of vaccines.

“As passive immunity from colostrum wanes, vaccines are needed to stimulate the calf’s immune system to start producing its own antibodies against specific disease-causing agents,” Dr. Joe Gillespie with Boehringer Ingelheim said in the article, “BRD Battle Plan: Provide Powerful Protection on All Fronts.”

He recommends giving an MLV vaccine (modified live virus) that’s proven to stimulate immunity in calves even in the presence of colostral antibodies. If possible, he said to choose a vaccine that stimulates what’s known as local and systemic immunity.

A concept that’s gaining popularity is using metrics to narrow antibiotic use from entire groups of cattle down to individual, high-risk calves. Limiting antibiotic use has the potential to reduce costs, along with other benefits of an antimicrobial, which is a drug that kills microorganisms, including bacteria.

Antibiotics have been labelled for treatment for 70 years, but labels for control of BRD have been around 20 years, and there is a difference between treatment and control.

Treatment of BRD might involve giving an antimicrobial to an animal showing signs of disease. Control, on the other hand, could be giving antibiotics to an entire group when some of the animals are showing signs of the disease.

Prevention is its own separate group. Metaphylaxis is the term for treating a group of animals when none are showing sign of the disease. They may have been in close contact with other animals that are infected.

Even when the calves have been vaccinated, any disease, co-mingling or rough weather can take a toll on their young, developing respiratory system.

“The group may be co-mingling, traveling from different groups so they’re possibly lightweight. When we do metaphylaxis, we do antibiotic use for every animal in the group,” said Dr. Brian Lubbers, associate professor of food animal therapeutics at Kansas State University and board certified clinical pharmacologist.

To reduce stress and disease, Gillespie provides these specific recommendations:

g Minimize co-mingling of animals from different sources. If unavoidable, use a preconditioning program.

g Consider metaphylaxis, or a group antibiotic treatment, for at-risk animals or any cattle with unknown health histories.

g Work with a veterinarian to implement a deworming protocol for parasite protection.

g Screen incoming calves for bovine viral diarrhea virus (BVDV), and remove persistently infected calves from the herd.

g Shield cattle from harsh weather conditions.

g Avoid overcrowding to minimize the transmission of respiratory pathogens.

g Practice low-stress handling to ensure the moving process goes smoothly for both producers and the cattle. Low-stress handling techniques include presenting a calm disposition, avoiding loud noises reducing the use of cattle prods, and removing visual distractions.

g Ensure cows are well-fed with a properly balanced and highly nutritious diet. This is necessary for healthy immune function and proper growth.

If an animal develops BRD, immediate treatment is vital, Gillespie said. He recommends a fast-acting and long-lasting antibiotic known to treat all major BRD-causing pathogens, including Mannheimia haemolytica, Pasteurella multocida, Histophilus somni and Mycoplasma bovis.

Early diagnosis and a consistent treatment plan is important to prevent diseases.

“Veterinary diagnostic testing can also include a nasal swab, blood test, thoracic ultrasound or even a necropsy, which can help identify the specific BRD-causing pathogen,” Gillespie said.

Simply giving the vaccines does not guarantee a good immune stimulation.

“I encourage producers to work with their veterinarian to design the optimum vaccine program for their ranch. Additionally, the timing and method of administration of vaccine is critical to get the best response,” said Brad White, director of the Beef Cattle Institute at Kansas State University.

White recommends following beef quality assurance (BQA) guidelinesfor vaccine handling and administration.