Hello everyone from our little part of the Knoxville Bohemian Alps.
We were blessed with a bit of rain. It slowed the chopping down and settled some dust on the roads. The creek is still dry, and the pastures are greening trying to bounce back, but the season is coming to an end so we will need to wait for another form of moisture.
I guess it is October and colder weather is in store. We did have two nights of light to medium frost which burnt the leaves of the crops. Under the canopy it still looks good. It did put a bit of a hex on my beloved sunflowers.
It is now time to get into the real heavy and final harvest for fall 2022. The end of the year hustle is now on. We are coming to the end of chopping forage corn and the last of the bags are being filled.
With the days getting shorter it gets dark so early so I am seeing lots of lights in the fields at night. It is kind of creepy to see something coming at you with eight or more head lights.
I know this is not the year we all planned for when all the seeds were planted, and we did not get the harvest we all hoped for with so little moisture. We are very grateful and thankful for what we did get.
The cows have been worked and settled into the feed yards. They are loving their new silage rations and eager to come to the bunk line. We are still getting a few new calves. As the saying goes, good rain and a new calf are always welcome here. My dad Bud-Paul Young said these many times.
Many of those calves will be my next chore and they will get to come to the bottle calf yard.
My garden never really produced very well even with all the watering. My tomatoes never really got big, and some looked like long jalapeno peppers but what we did get is delicious. Not much canning took place, so I have an abundance of canning supplies for next year.
Carl will be busy as always in the shop making necessary repairs on the equipment, he always has something that needs his mechanic attention. He is sporting a couple of black eyes and no I did not give them to him. He had a confrontation with an iron rail bar and lost, and yes, his blood is red.
The Verdigre village street is lined on Saturday with end of season watermelons and the orange and white pumpkins and a few bluish ones. There are some interesting ones with all those colors mixed when they cross pollinate. I can taste and smell the pumpkin pie already.
I have seen a few ducks and geese flying in formation getting ready to make their journeys elsewhere. I can almost hear my sewing machine calling as I have many ideas in my head for creating and finishing projects. I am a great fabric collector.
Please be safe when you're out on the road with all the equipment big and small. I never knew my dad had a left hand. As the story was told, it was almost 72 years ago. He was tired, and the corn picker continually was plugging up. He got off the tractor repeatedly to unplug the spout. It was late afternoon-evening and he wanted to get finished with that field. This time he got his hand caught in the auger and severely damaged his hand.
My brother Ricky was a newborn and had two older siblings. My parents worked through this time with great family and neighbors. Dad and mom switched places. Dad took care of the house and kids and mom milked the cows and did the outside chores. I guess that is where Dad got to be such a great cook.
At that time there was no velcro on the diapers. Needless to say, dad was creative on how those diaper pins got closed. So even when you are tired, and you want to get done for the day, you need to step back and rest. There is always tomorrow.
This farm is more than land, crops and livestock. It is our family's heritage and future.
As with all good things that come to an end, this is my last report for the Messenger.
I have enjoyed sharing with everyone the escapades around the Dobias farm and beyond. Thank you to all who read the articles and the correspondence. I have been truly blessed by this sharing experience.
God’s blessings to you all. Enjoy the lovely autumn sunsets. Smiles are contagious so share your smile with someone.