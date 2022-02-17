Triple the fun calving season for Nebraska Department of Agriculture director Steve Wellman

Calving in January can be risky. So far this year, farmers and ranchers in the midst of calving have lucked out with mild winter temperatures and little to no mud. Nebraska Department of Agriculture Director Steve Wellman had extra good fortune Jan. 30 with the birth of triplet calves.

“I knew the cow was in progress calving. I penned her that evening and when I checked her, she had one calf,” Wellman said.

The cow acted aggressively and obviously did not want him around, so Wellman left her alone.

“When I came back to check in the morning, there were two more calves,” Wellman said.

The cow accepted all three offspring, but he separated two to bottle feed to ensure proper nutrition and for the best interest of the mother. All three are heifers.

Wellman said he had a set of twins earlier this year but never triplets.

“There’s a one in 105,000 chance of triplet calves being born,” Wellman said.

Wellman raises his commercial black Angus cross herd near Syracuse, Nebraska where he has farmed full-time for over 40 years. His grandfather purchased the land in 1918, during the last pandemic, Wellman said. His father was born on the farm in 1921, and Wellman has lived there his entire life.

He partners with another farmer to raise corn, soybeans, wheat, alfalfa and cattle.

Before his time as Nebraska Department of Agriculture Director, Wellman served on the Nebraska Soybean Association and American Soybean Association, as well as various advisory committees.