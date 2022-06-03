 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Water demand on pasture

Beef cattle at water

A study on water productivity showed the beef industry used water about twice as efficiently in 2016 as it did in 1960.

 File photo

As the year begins to heat up and cattle are on pasture, it’s important to make sure there is adequate water for livestock. How much do cattle need and where should it come from?

The water requirements for cattle depends on their size, class and environmental conditions. Cattle will receive some of their daily water requirements when they are consuming high moisture feedstuffs such as fresh forages when grazing pastures, silages or green chopped feeds. Feeds that are high-energy increase the water requirement.

High humidity, greater temperatures and other environmental factors also increase the water demand. A study by the University of Georgia lists the water requirements for days when the daily high temperature is 90 degrees. With these conditions, a growing or lactating animal needs two gallons of water per 100 pounds of body weight. This means a 1,400 pound, lactating cow will need close to 28 gallons of water daily with 90 degree daily highs. If the calves are 250 pounds, they will need about 5 gallons. Some of the water will come from grazed forage and for the calf, some water will come from the milk.

People are also reading…

Having fresh, clean water should always be a priority. The ability to have water close by should also be a goal, although sometimes it’s simply not possible. More water locations can help meet the water demand and could also help grazing distribution, too.

Keep an eye on water this year and make sure livestock have enough.

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Controlling musk thistle

Controlling musk thistle

Did you have musk thistles last year? If so, I’m sure you’ll have them again this spring. And even through you may have done some herbicide co…

‘Filled with possibilities’

‘Filled with possibilities’

“Finally, I had been exposed to a production model that made sense and that the next generation could participate in with minimal investment in infrastructure and regenerate soils simultaneously."

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News