What's in a name: herbicide selection

Weed species

Identification of weed species is critical to managing them along with monitoring how pervasive they are.

 University of Wisconsin

One tool that can be used to greatly control weedy plants is an herbicide application. To get good control, we must be sure we have the right product to address the weed we want to manage. Proper weed ID is critical for this first step, but herbicide trade names don’t help make this pairing any easier.

For example, let’s look at a popular pasture herbicide, Grazon P+D. Grazon P+D is a picloram and 2,4-D mixture with a wide spectrum of broadleaf control in pasture settings that was especially liked for its action against leafy spurge. Currently discontinued by the original manufacturer, there are other picloram / 2,4-D generics that producers can find and use. Don’t worry, if you still have some Grazon P+D on hand, you can use that up, too.

Now this is where things get a bit confusing. About the time Grazon P+D was phasing out, another herbicide hit the market, Grazon Next HL. This Corteva product, despite a similar name, is a Milestone / 2,4-D mix that doesn’t control leafy spurge. It does have great action against many other broadleaf weeds found in range and pasture, however.

We need to be careful and not confuse Grazon Next with another Corteva product: Graslan L. Graslan is a Tordon / 2,4-D mix which again has a wide spectrum of control against broadleaves in range and pasture and does have action on leafy spurge.

Herbicides are diverse, and selecting the right one can be tricky. It’s easy to assume a similar name or manufacturer means similar control will occur, but this isn’t always the case. Read the product label, especially the active ingredients and controlled species portions, for a successful application.

