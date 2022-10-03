Where did summer go?

“Ahoy” from my little piece of heaven, Brichacek Farms.
As summer comes to a close, I find myself wondering where it went so quickly. It seems as though the past few months were spent praying endlessly for even just a drop of rain but it wasn’t in our cards or anyone’s, for that matter this summer.
As I have watched my Grandpa, my Dad, and my brother farm this special land for the last 25 years of my life, I have learned just how delicate of a career farming can be. Every season, every day, every ounce of energy is spent preparing the land in hopes that we are blessed with the one resource that makes it all work.
I have learned that there is only so much a farmer can do, the rest is up to the Lord.
It may be the beauty of this industry or the harsh reality. Unfortunately, it has been nothing but the bitter, the grim, the tough reality for so many this summer. I don’t think a measurable rain has come down on us since June.
With that being said, I have experienced many firsts this summer. As I ride the pastures every day to check the herd, I recently came home with some discouraging news for Dad. Our creek had dried up.
Our cattle now come “home” to drink.
I remember looking at pictures from previous summers of this creek.
When it was newly dug, my brother and sisters went tubing in it! Crazy to think how much water flowed through it at one time and now to be dry, it’s something I hope to not see again.
I always love riding down to that pasture in the steamy summer afternoons to watch the cattle stand belly deep in the water to get some relief on those scorching days.
With lack of pasture, we recently decided to buy a chopper. Chopping has always been something I would see neighbors do, not my family. We would always have enough pasture to get by until the cattle were able to be put on the stalks.
But this summer made us come up with alternative plans.
It looks like we will be able to put cattle on stalks soon though as the crops are turning quicker than ever. It seems as though there is no way harvest can already be here as I write this on a 101 degree day in September!
We just harvested our first field of beans! It was another slap to see it made half of what that same field did last year.
We were able to get in a little trip to Husker Harvest Days before everyone here gets too busy! This year was only my third time attending but my Dad has gone more times than I can count!
I will always remember begging to join their Harvest Days crew in grade school and high school. He would say “someday when you’re not in school, you can come with us.” Hopefully I have earned a permanent spot with that Husker Days crew.
It’s the best to see my favorite farmers share many laughs, memories, and beers. So many of my favorite moments in this life have been ones that involve agriculture, specifically this farm and this family.
There’s not a day that goes by that I don’t thank God for this place. I am so excited and grateful to be able to share a bit of the joy and passion I get from this farm with you.
Wishing everyone a safe harvest! Until next time! “Spanem Bohem”!