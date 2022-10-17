Winterizing alfalfa and GDDs

Allowing for alfalfa to winterize before dormancy is a key factor in preventing winter kill across a stand. Traditionally, my recommendation has been to time the last cutting for roughly six weeks before the first frost.
At a minimum, plants need three uninterrupted weeks to complete the transfer of carbohydrates to the crown and roots that is the winterization process. The additional three weeks gives us a cushion in case of an early frost.
While this general guideline has proven its worth over the years, many producers would love to have a bit more accurate method to time last cuttings. One way to narrow the no-harvest window is by utilizing growing degree days (GDD). Researchers at the University of Wisconsin calculated winterkill risk looking at GDD at a base 41°F accumulating until a killing frost of 25°F. They noticed two GDD levels of importance for alfalfa stands; 500 and 200 GDD.
By providing at least 500 base 41°F GDD after harvest, research showed that there was sufficient time for alfalfa to winterize. If harvest occurred with under 200 GDD left, alfalfa plants did not have sufficient time to regrow and depleted carbohydrate reserves to a level that would negatively impact winterization.
While other factors like ground cover and stress of the stand over the course of the year need to factor into the decision for a late cutting, this gives us a more accurate calendar point to shoot for if forage is needed.
A tool like the High Plains RCC CLIMOD can be used to look at past years’ GDD and decide if we can accumulate 500 GDD or less than 200 GDD going forward. When we are between the two, wait to cut, but once chances of surpassing 200 GDD are low and extra hay is needed, it’s probably safe to take that final cutting.