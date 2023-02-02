Building a cattle and sheep herd from scratch, a young Kansas rancher doesn’t take time to compare himself to those who’ve been in the business for decades.

Brandon Zenger, 27, who operates Mill Creek Livestock, is having fun learning the ropes with a small commercial Black Angus and SimAngus cattle herd of 20 head and three sheep breeds totaling 120 head on his farm near Narka, Kansas.

Having started just five years ago, things are building and he’s eagerly expecting February calves and May lambs.

Zenger raises three sheep breeds: Dorpers, Romanov-cross (a three or four-breed cross) and Polypay sheep. He also sells breeding stock out of his Dorper sheep, which has become a pretty popular meat breed.

“If you’ve ever eaten lamb before, the Dorper is a whole different eating experience because their meat quality is really good,” Zenger said.

Dorpers are also a show sheep. He bought his at a sale in Oklahoma but then realized he wasn’t interested in showing.

“I just really like seeing animals out grazing,” Zenger said.

Dorpers are recognized by their black heads. The Romanov-cross are a commercial crossbreed with a quarter to a half Romanov and are mostly solid white. Zenger has some with black, brown and even red.

Some shed completely in spring, while others have hair on top of their back which Zenger prefers because it keeps sun and flies off their back.

The Polypay, which are wool sheep, require more nutrition. Zenger likes having those, but he has too many groups to split up with his current facilities, so he’s streamlining his herds.

His facilities are coming together, too.

“When I bought my farm, there was no fence and no water other than a pond. Hopefully in the next year, I can get water everywhere that I need it,” he said.

Zenger has two pastures that are completely fenced for sheep, and he’s always building more fence.

Years ago, while in his teens, Zenger had a handful of cows with his grandmother. He sold that herd when he went on the road with a custom harvesting crew for two years. When he came back home, he started the sheep and cattle herds.

Since Zenger’s grandpa did well with goats, he also wanted them. But he later learned the sheep do almost as well as goats in getting rid of broadleaf weeds and some trees. He got rid of the goats because of parasites. Now, he deworms sheep only as needed to prevent parasite resistance.

Since a sheep’s heat cycle is three weeks, Zenger separates breeding groups for that time. He’s starting to combine groups for efficiency and to make his work more enjoyable. His main group has 65 ewes with one ram, which were mostly all bred by mid-January.

In the past five years, Zenger started growing alfalfa, corn, beans, milo, wheat and cover crops. His sheep are grazing milo stalks.

Being out in nature is his favorite part of ranching.

Asked about sharing his age, Zenger shows the sense of humor he said he got from his grandpa, Keith: “I’m 27 years old or 72 – depends on the day.”

With some farmers retiring, Zenger’s youthful enthusiasm and determination is inspirational for other young farmers interested in getting started.

“The first few years are pretty hard, but once you get something going and it all starts to come together. Then something will come along and humble you, and you’ll figure out that you don’t have anything figured out,” he said, adding that’s what happened to him last year. “But now I’m getting there.”

Learn all you can and find anything you can read, he recommended. He’s found useful information in YouTube videos and Facebook, since there aren’t a lot of people around him who do what he does.

That's also an advantage.

“It’s vital to figure out what your edge is and run with it, or you’ll just be doing the same thing as everyone else,” he said.

His goals are simple: to eventually ranch full time and make a good living at it. He hopes to build the sheep herd to 300 ewes and have as many cows as he can afford.

The work experience of traveling with a custom harvest crew up and down the Plains gave Zenger plenty of time to think about how he wanted to design his operation.

Traveling from Montana to Texas, he saw a lot of different ways of running things. Not everything works for different areas, but he might have picked up pieces for his own operation.

“I thought it was really interesting to see all the different ways of farming,” he said. “I didn’t plan to implement much of those, but maybe I have and don’t even realize it.”