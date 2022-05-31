Finding genetic balance: crossbreeding dairy and beef

Picture the perfect ribeye steak. Sizzling hot, its oblong shape fills your plate with just the right striation of marbling for a juicy, melt-in-your mouth tenderness, no extra seasoning required.

Can you imagine this meat cut originating from a Holstein steer?

For many dairy producers, achieving marketable and palatable cross-bred dairy beef has become a goal within their breeding programs. Because a cow must first give birth to produce milk, dairy calves are too often considered a by-product of the dairy industry.

With careful sire selection, dairy farmers can improve their margins and produce calves with traits that are desirable for the feedlot market.

This was the focus of the March webinar series Optimizing Value of Dairy Beef Cross Cattle from Birth to Harvest, hosted by the University of Wisconsin-Madison Extension.

According to Amanda Cauffman, agriculture educator at UW-Madison, Holstein steers have great characteristics sought by consumers: taste, marbling and less external fat on the ribeye.

However, their physical traits also present limitations for processing, as outlined by Denise Schwab of Iowa State University. Typically, the whole mature size of a Holstein is too long and heavy for traditional meat packing rails. Moreover, the ribeye size and shape of a dairy carcass is flat compared to beef.

Hide color can also decrease profitability, as a black hide is associated with quality in the beef sector, Schwab said.

Producers need to select a sire that can complement the dairy traits.

“Most beef breeds have sires with the potential to moderate the Holstein frame and improve muscling while protecting marbling,” said Cauffman.

No matter what breed of sire is chosen, the expected progeny differences (EPDs) must be examined because “sires within these breeds can do damage” by adding too much growth or resulting in undesirable muscle shape.

Cauffman also warns that Holstein and Jersey cows will not use the same bull to achieve the desired traits.

The strengths and weaknesses of the herd must be evaluated before selecting a sire. After assessing the herd’s traits, producers must identify the breeding goal. When you plan to market your calves should determine how you analyze EPDs, said Schwab. Consider your marketing program, such as selling the offspring as wet calves or finishing them out to sell on a live weight basis or on the grid with carcass merit.

“The advantage comes when we can sell these cattle into our traditional commodity beef, or our specialty beef or certified programs, as beef cattle,” Schwab said. “We have to change that muscle shape and structure in order to do that.”

To improve the profit margin, some dairy producers are working directly with the calf buyer to select sires or even provide semen. This is especially true in feedlot settings, according to Schwab.

“The calf buyer is providing semen for those dairy cows so they can guarantee the quality of calf when they get it back,” said Cauffman.

Economics is a driving factor for many farmers who choose to cross breed dairy and beef. Wolfden Farms near Kearney, Nebraska, is converting from milk production to raising dairy beef crossbred calves.

“Our milk has to travel about 200 miles to get processed, so trucking was a concern. And we were losing a lot of dairies in this portion in the state, so we were losing services for milking equipment,” said Steve Wolfe, owner of Wolfden Farms. “We are right in the middle of a lot of feed yards, so we have potential buyers really close for these calves.”

He said that a crossbred calf is worth about $225 compared to $50 for a Holstein bull calf.

The calves are one to three days old when they arrive at Wolfden farms from dairies mainly in South Dakota and Iowa. When at full capacity, Wolfe will bottle feed 1,200 calves for two months until weaning.

Wolfe converted the free-style dairy barns into open pens to shelter the weaned calves. They will grow the calves for 200 to 210 days, selling them to feed yards at 550 pounds.

The majority of the calves are sired by an Angus-Simmental bull, and the remaining are a Holstein-Angus cross.

Wolfe sees many advantages to raising crossbred dairy beef calves.

“They are a lot more marketable, and the rate of gain is so much better,” said Wolfe.

Transitioning from dairy cows to feeder calves has presented a few bumps in the road.

“Cross calves are a little different, so we have to feed them different. The challenge is getting the feed rations correct,” Wolfe said. “We have to be more biosecure since we are bringing animals in from different herds. We work hard on our vaccination program.”

As producers fine-tune their breeding programs and marketing strategies, cross breeding dairy and beef cattle will continue to evolve. Before you know it, that succulent ribeye steak may be from a Holstein or Jersey.

Reporter Kristen Sindelar has loved agriculture her entire life, coming from a diversified farm with three generations working side-by-side in northeastern Nebraska. Reach her at Kristen.Sindelar@midwestmessenger.com.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.