Got milk? Remote monitoring systems will tell you

When your vehicle check engine light appears, you know your vehicle requires maintenance. Sometimes, livestock producers wish that their animals were similarly hardwired to warn of internal problems. Remote monitoring systems are making that wish a reality within the dairy industry.

Insight into cow health, milk production and reproductive data, as well as increased efficiency, are just a few reasons dairy farmers are incorporating technology into their operations. Bob Larson explained how using a remote monitoring system for their 350 milking cows has changed his family’s dairy farm located north of Creston, Nebraska.

“When we did everything in the parlor before, you did a lot of watching the cows and you had to try to get a feel for the cow,” Larson said. “Now when I walk in the parlor in the morning, I pull out my computer. It’s like a gas gauge for everything and gives you a measure of where you’re at.”

Since 2018, Larson’s dairy farm has utilized Lely dairy equipment, a Netherlands company with a global presence in 45 countries. The farm management software connects with the milking robots, gates in and out of the parlor, feeding system and other devices. A neck collar tracks the cow’s every move.

When the cow enters the milking stall, a sensor on the feed trough distinguishes the cow’s identity on the collar. If she has not yet been milked, she is allowed to stay and the robotic system begins cleaning her udder, Larson explained. While the cow is being milked, production data is compiled, such as amount of milk produced, as well as the salt, fat and protein content of the milk. Other factors alerting the onset of illness are also collected, including milk temperature, color change and white cell count.

During milking, the cow is fed in the stall. Larson said that 80 percent of the feed ration is provided at the bunk line, and the remainder is rationed based on how much milk she produces and her specific energy needs.

In addition to fine-tuning feed allocations, the remote monitoring system tracks the cow’s general health through movement. Rumination is detected by jaw movement.

“Our cows in the dairy barn average 500 minutes of rumination a day of the jaw muscle moving, either eating or chewing their cud,” Larson said.

Heat detection and fertility are other benefits of the remote monitoring system. Thiele Dairy near Clearwater, Nebraska, integrated Allflex livestock intelligence into their dairy in November of 2021.

“We run a monitoring system on a collar around the cow’s neck for reproduction, health and rumination,” said Luke Thiele, who operates Thiele Dairy, along with his parents, two uncles and a cousin.

To milk the 2,800 head of Holstein cows three times per day, Thiele Dairy also employs approximately 25 hired hands.

Thiele said that heat detecting the cows was time consuming, but the monitoring system “allows us to use technology to get more done, using our hired help more efficiently.”

A monitoring system can detect when the cow is in heat to increase artificial insemination success. Moreover, clear cessation of heat activity after insemination marks pregnancy and eliminates the added expense of preg checking the entire herd.

“Our vet was probably more excited about it than some of us were,” said Thiele.

Thiele added that the monitoring system shows how the cow is feeling, not just how she looks on the outside.

All of this data is accessible on a phone app.

“Anywhere in the world, we can log in and view everything,” Larson said. “If I want to look up a cow, I just pull my phone out, type her number in, and it gives me the history for her.”

Knowing the production and health of each cow helps pinpoint potential problems.

“That technology is a game changer,” Thiele said.

Reporter Kristen Sindelar has loved agriculture her entire life, coming from a diversified farm with three generations working side-by-side in northeastern Nebraska. Reach her at Kristen.Sindelar@midwestmessenger.com.

Veterinarian perspective on remote monitoring systems

Dairy producers seem to appreciate the added insight into their herd health provided by remote monitoring systems, but what effect does it have on milk production? Dr. Erika Nagorske of Southwest Veterinary Services in Wisconsin provides her viewpoint as a veterinarian in the heart of dairy land.

“Collar monitors have been extremely revolutionary for me as a veterinarian,” Nagorske said. Seventy-five percent of the farms she works with use some type of monitoring system.

Signs of illness are discovered a day earlier with the collars, Nagorske said, and treatment outcomes are more successful.

Nagorske said that milk production increased for those cows wearing a collar. While not dramatic, the increase is part of the return on investment for utilizing the technology.

“Health and production go hand-in-hand,” Nagorske said.

To keep costs down, some producers will remove a collar from a cow that is confirmed pregnant and place it on another cow. Others use the collars year-round to track not only reproduction, but also general health. Depending on the use, a collar typically lasts three to five years.

Nagorske said she is “constantly amazed at how the ag industry uses new technology.”

“I am excited to see what artificial intelligence does to make my job more fun, but also easier with healthier animals,” Nagorske said. “Healthier animals with better welfare produce a more wholesome food supply.”

