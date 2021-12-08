U.S. dairy industry faces questions with optimism

There are still questions to be answered before definitive answers can be given, but overall the outlook for the dairy industry for 2022 is optimistic.

The impact and ramifications of the pandemic still reverberate throughout agribusiness, indeed all through most businesses. Still, dairy has been able to weather the tainted tempest.

“Volatility has calmed down quite a bit from the beginning of the pandemic,” said William Loux, global trade analyst for the U.S. Dairy Export Council. The council represents the complete U.S. dairy supply chain, so it was able to monitor causes and effects along the entire logistical network.

“It’s a complicated industry,” Loux said. “Milk is collected seven days a week, 365 days a year.”

The product has to go somewhere or producers lose out. Finding markets under the duress of the pandemic restrictions was problematic. In the end it was shifting a portion of the market from domestic to exports that allowed the industry to avoid going into the red.

On average, 17% of U.S. dairy production is exported, Loux said. There was growing demand from our trade partners, principally Mexico and Southeast Asia, which brought equilibrium to the scales and thus the ledgers. Last year, exports grew more than the domestic market.

“The international market saved our bacon – or our cheese,” Loux said. “It was key in balancing the domestic market at the end of 2020.”

Recently, dairy product prices have been going up. This is still due to adjustments from the pandemic reaction, Loux said. At the beginning of 2021, there was a surge in dairy cows on the ground, he said. In the past few months there has been a contraction. This has resulted in the loss of about 70,000 cows over a two-month period, according to the USDA.