Diversifying with small ruminants workshops to be held in June

Kansas State University, SDSU Extension and the University of Nebraska will host a series of Diversifying with Small Ruminants workshops. Dates and locations include:
- June 7 in Salina, KS
- June 8 in O'Neill, NE
- June 9 in Chamberlain, SD
The program will go from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and lunch will be provided.
All are encouraged to attend whether they already own sheep or are considering including them on their operation. The program is primarily sheep centered, but anyone with an interest in goats is also more than welcome.
Topics will include multi‐species grazing, general sheep production conversations and marketing your products. Additionally, local and experienced producers from each state will be answering questions in a roundtable discussion.
Early bird registration of $25 per family/operation is available if you register by May 25. After that, the cost is $30 per family/operation.
Registration is available at: https://extension.sdstate.edu/event/diversifying-small-ruminants.
For more information, contact Alison Crane (arcrane@ksu.edu; 785‐532‐1672).