Industry and international leaders optimistic for the future of U.S. cattle and beef industry

On Feb. 3 the National Cattlemen’s Beef Association (NCBA) welcomed Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack, Under Secretary of Agriculture for Farm Production and Conservation Robert Bonnie and British Ambassador Dame Karen Pierce to the 2022 Cattle Industry Convention and NCBA Trade Show at Houston.
“We appreciate the working relationship that our team has with both Secretary Vilsack and Under Secretary Bonnie. NCBA continues to build relationships with leaders at USDA to ensure that the U.S cattle industry is top of mind in policy decisions made in D.C., and the industry’s contributions to the administration’s conservation priorities are recognized,” said NCBA Vice President of Government Affairs Ethan Lane.
Secretary Vilsack committed to addressing challenges that producers are facing regarding the supply chain, processing capacity and drought. He recognized the need for increased processing capacity and announced continued assistance for producers who have suffered loss from catastrophic disasters. Under Secretary Robert Bonnie noted the industry’s role in conservation efforts and that cattle producers play a critical role in environmental stewardship goals.
Dame Karen Pierce shared her optimism in strengthening the relationship between the United Kingdom and the United States through continuing negotiations to reach a free trade agreement. As the U.K. places the upmost importance on sustainable beef production, Pierce shared her confidence in the sustainability goals set by NCBA last year.
“We were honored to welcome Ambassador Pierce to convention. Increasing U.S. beef producers’ access to global markets is a top priority for NCBA. Our relationship with Ambassador Pierce marks a tremendous opportunity in the trading relationship between the United States and the United Kingdom,” Lane said.