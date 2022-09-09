Nebraska-based company builds virtual grazing tech

As ranchers know, fencing for their grazing operations is a large cost and time-consuming job. While it may be fixing fence, building new fence, or implementing more intensive grazing plans that require movable fence, it can cost around two dollars per foot.
Not only does fencing affect a rancher’s bottom line, but there is also a time investment.
Fencing projects can take weeks to complete and require many hands on-deck.
More than a year ago, Corral Technologies, a startup company based out of Lincoln, Nebraska, started developing technology that will allow ranchers to track their cows, virtually cross fence, move cows remotely, and, ultimately, create healthier pastures.
People are also reading…
“Being able to help ranchers like my own family is an exciting opportunity. My goal is to help ranchers ranch for as long as possible by reducing the amount of labor they need to do every day and increasing their income every year,” stated Jack Keating, founder & CEO of Corral Technologies.
Utilizing Corral’s virtual fencing technology, operators can see pasture utilization in real time and predict future acreage needs.
Their advanced system allows anyone with access to a phone, computer, or tablet to create new cross fences or move their cattle from anywhere.
Ultimately, this is can save producer’s time and money. Corral is committed to helping ranchers face today's challenges with tomorrow's technology.
Corral will be working with ranchers across the country at the end of 2022 to roll out initial production units. They are looking forward to working with a wide variety of ranchers.
“Corral Technologies will be rolling out a limited number of production units in December 2022. In 2023, Corral plans to bring their virtual fencing system to ranchers across the country. Virtual fencing is the core technology Corral brings to ranchers, however, other features including heat detection, calving alerts, and health alerts will be built into the system in future years. Corral’s goal is to help ranchers live a better life, so we need to squeeze everything we can out of our devices,” Keating stated.