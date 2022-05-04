Now’s the time to prepare cattle before going out on grass

Before putting livestock out on grass, there are several vital vaccinations to take care of, including for summer pneumonia control.

Mid-April through mid-May is the prime time to vaccinate. Generally, young calves begin a vaccination program at two to four months of age.

“To prevent summer pneumonia in baby calves, stockers or yearlings, we give a viral pneumonia vaccine, a modified live vaccine. It can either be an injectable or an intranasal,” said Dr. Tony Hawkins, DVM, of Valley Vet Supply.

Hawkins also recommends a pasteurella vaccine for summer pneumonia.

The disease is prevalent, so it’s recommended to provide these vaccines at turnout time. Another benefit, is that calves get a booster vaccine response when they’re vaccinated at that pre-weaning.

“This period of time also corresponds to when the maternal antibody that calves received from colostrum is on the decline. So it is a prime opportunity to stimulate targeted immunity to certain pathogens,” said Dr. A.J. Tarpoff, DVM, associate professor and beef extension veterinarian with Kansas State University.

Summer pneumonia in calves is a tricky issue, and all of the risk factors are not fully understood. Unlike typical post-weaning respiratory disease in calves, it occurs on pasture in a relatively low stress environment and can still occur in well vaccinated herds, Tarpoff said.

Other than seeking veterinary input on vaccine selection, producers should focus on reducing crowding and prolonged separation from their mothers and minimizing exposure to dusty conditions.

Symptoms of summer pneumonia include rapid breathing, lethargy, and the animal being off by itself.

“The difficult part, is sometimes we find them dead if they’re not checked often enough,” Hawkins said. “Summer pneumonia can be very quick in these small calves. Best practice, is to check often.”

Critical vaccinations are also given to cows and bulls in springtime, too. Implementing pre-breeding vaccination programs builds protection to certain pathogens that can cause pregnancy losses.

Common targeted pathogens may include infectious bovine rhinotracheitis (IBR) and bovine viral diarrhea (BVD) viruses in calves, cows and bulls. There are also bacterial components of vibriosis (campylobacter infection) and leptospirosis, in breeding cows, heifers and bulls. Different operations may use different vaccines, depending on their past disease issues.

Branding and calf working time is also an opportunity to complete castration, dehorning or growth implants. A producer should always work with their local veterinarian for product selection, Tarpoff said.

Reporter Amy Hadachek is a two-time Emmy Award winning meteorologist and a storm chaser who earned her NWA and AMS Broadcast Meteorology seals of approval. Amy and her husband live on a diversified farm in Kansas. Reach her at amy.hadachek@midwestmessenger.com.

