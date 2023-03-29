Judd Went said it himself: “Fifteen years ago, if you would’ve told me I would be raising goats for a living, I would have told you no way.”

So when he brought home two goat kids from the Columbus Sales Pavilion in 2011, his father’s reaction was justifiable.

“My dad goes ‘how … what are you going to do with these things?’ I said I’m probably going to breed them,” said Went.

Those two goats have grown into a herd of 750 mature does and 270 yearling does. Went’s adventure has become a nationally-renowned enterprise: Went Show Goats.

Judd and his wife Alyssa own and operate Went Show Goats, located northwest of Columbus, Neb. They have made it a family operation, involving his father, Ryan Went, and her father, Kent Hambleton. Another full-time employee helps during the winter season, and they also employ three part-time high school youth.

A 2008 graduate of Columbus Lakeview, Went has always been around livestock. At one time, his father had a cow-calf operation with 1,100 head.

Wanting something of his own, Went began raising sheep. It was a friend who roped him into the goat business.

“I was not going to raise show goats back then,” said Went. “I just wanted goats.”

His dad said that more than two would be needed for breeding. A few weeks after getting his first pair of goats at the sale barn, Went purchased 40 more does and a buck from Texas.

Went admits that his first breeding season was highly unsuccessful. Of the nearly 45 bred does, only two live kids were born. The others had aborted a month prior to kidding.

Went took two fetuses to be tested at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. The results showed the herd had contracted chlamydia.

Lesson No. 1: have a close relationship with your veterinarian

Went was unaware that the herd should have been vaccinated against this disease. He also learned that not many vaccinations are available for goats, but a veterinarian can prescribe medication for off-label use.

“We have some very good veterinarians that we work with now,” Went said.

His biggest fight is against parasites, including worms and lice, which he treats accordingly. He also routinely collects stool samples to check for coccidiosis.

“Goats are a very hard animal to raise,” Went said.

Went did not allow the first breeding season to detour him. A good crop of kids resulted the following year, having vaccinated his herd. Went sold these kids locally, and one reigned champion of the Platte County Fair.

He saw even more potential in the goat industry when 10 head of goats grossed more than his 25 lambs—by thousands of dollars. After that, he traded in his sheep to raise goats.

“I sold all 100 ewes and bought 20 does and a buck,” Went said. Each year, he purchased 15-20 more goats. His father still had his cows, and Went was growing his goat herd.

All that changed in 2019 when two of their landlords passed away.

“We didn’t know what to do with the cows. We lost 1,000 acres of farmland that year,” Went said.

Lesson No. 2: make the most of what you have

They decided they would have enough land to support more goats but not cows. With a leap of faith, they dispersed the cow herd and invested in more goats. The summer of 2020, they doubled from 350 to 700 does.

“We can run the same number of goats as we did cattle on a tenth of the land mass,” said Went. He grows alfalfa on the 40 acres he owns and the 60 rented acres. The 220-acre pasture owned by Ryan is now put up for hay. They own their haying equipment, but have the row crops custom-farmed.

Went has pinpointed the appropriate diet through trial and error. All lactating does are fed alfalfa and soy hull pellets; Cooperative Supply, Incorporated out of Leigh, Neb. makes the custom-ration. The kids are supplemented with creep feed, which Went said took a few years to figure out.

Lesson No. 3: goats are very picky eaters

“A lot of people think the old saying that goats eat tin cans. They don’t,” he said.

Taste is not the only factor determining the goat’s rations. Went used to feed his does corn instead of the soy-based pellets. However, another mass of abortions and additional testing revealed high levels of mycotoxin in the corn, spiking estrogen to induce a false heat and cause abortions. Went said the safe limit is 25 parts, and the test came back as 245 parts.

He lost another 70 kids during that breeding season.

Lesson No. 4: goats are very hard to get bred

Goats are seasonal breeders with a five-month gestation. Most breeding is natural at Went Show Goats, although they also utilize artificial insemination (AI) for larger groups. Because multiples are common with AI, their kidding rate is about 170%.

Replacement does are selected from their own herd.

While goats are hardy animals, the Boer goat breed that Went raises does not like moisture. He said the Boer goat is a desert animal originating from South Africa. Over time, the goats have acclimated well to Nebraska, but providing shelter is necessary. They built a kidding barn in 2019 and another after expanding the herd in 2020.

“By putting these facilities up, we have increased our kidding by 10-15% because we have a controlled environment,” Went said.

Each building is equipped with heaters. The goats have access to outdoor pens year-round, as well.

Having successful breeding seasons and a larger herd, Went now had a good problem—what to do with all these goats?

Lesson No. 5: be creative in your marketing strategy

Went Show Goats has three separate kidding times to align with show seasons. The October-November group mainly sells to California and the western United States, the December through February group stays mainly in the Midwest and the April through June group goes mainly south to Texas and Oklahoma.

“It was a big learning curve to figure out how we can market them,” said Went.

Their efforts have paid off over the years. Went Show Goats have been in the championship spotlight time and time again at county and state fairs, progress shows, jackpots and national competitions. Their most recent champions were Grand Breeding Doe at the Arizona Nationals and The Kansas City Royal, as well as Grand Market Goat at the Aksarben Stock Show and the Tulsa State Fair.

Alyssa is in charge of the marketing aspect. Most advertising is done through Facebook and social media because the clientele for show goats is typically the younger generation who is already utilizing these avenues constantly.

Alyssa, who is the FFA advisor at Leigh Community Schools, has the heart of an educator. She hosts local summer camps, and the family travels to major shows to help the youth who purchase their goats. During the summer, she also holds a camp at the Platte County fairgrounds for their customers.

The Wents want to share what they have learned. Their goal is to ensure the youth can succeed, without having to experience the same heartbreaking, costly errors. Alyssa helps the youth establish a feeding and exercise program, as well.

“We’ve been a good team. Alyssa is instrumental in our operation,” Went said.

The couple has been married since 2017 and have three children: Berkley, 4, Braylynn, 2, and Bronx, 9 months. Went said they love to be in the barn and help with the goats.

Lesson No. 6: love what you are doing

Even though Judd Went never imagined he would be kidding over 1,000 goats each year, he has not let doubt or hardship overtake him. Instead, he has learned from his mistakes and chosen to seize the opportunities as they come.

“We are learning as we go,” Went said. “We truly enjoy it, and we’re lucky we can do this for a living.”