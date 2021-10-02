Nebraska Sheep, Goat Producers host annual conference Oct. 22-23

The Nebraska Sheep and Goat Producers Association will be holding their annual conference Oct. 22-23 in Norfolk and Madison with a tour, talks and a meal.
The conference will start at 5 p.m. Friday, Oct. 22 with a tour of the new Veterinary Technology Facility at Northeast Community College in Norfolk. Saturday, Oct. 23, the conference starts at 9 a.m. at the Madison County Fairgrounds in Madison, wrapping up with a lamb dinner around 5 p.m.
Keynote speaker Dr. Richard Ehrhardt has been the small ruminant specialist at Michigan State University since 2009. His interest in extension and applied research were fostered by a diversity of experience with sheep, including purebred sheep during his youth, shearing professionally since his early teens, field research in New Zealand and Australia, and managing his own flock of commercial ewes on an accelerated lambing program for the past 20 years.
His applied research interests revolve around increasing production efficiency in small ruminants through strategic nutritional management, optimizing a seasonal reproduction, improving whole-farm forage utilization and by establishing preventative health programs.
Dr. Lisa Surber will also talk. A graduate of Montana State University, she was the managing director of the Montana Wool Lab during her time there. Surber served as a wool education consultant for the American Sheep Industry Association and with WestFeeds as a ruminant nutritionist. She now runs her own consulting business providing nutritional expertise for cattle and sheep, wool buying, classing, and education services, NSIP certified ultrasounding services, and OFDA on-site wool testing services. Also, she is the executive secretary for South Dakota Sheep Growers Association. She is a certified sheep ultrasound technician and an ASI Level 4 wool classer and instructor and performs these services across the US and Canada.
Topics for the conference will include: New Ideas on feeding your flock, sheep and goat budgets, nutrition and flushing, membrane protection technologies: fueling fertility, marketing your product, from farm to harvest what it takes, producers panel and vendors to check out.
To register, visit nebraskasheepandgoat.org or contact Melissa Nicholson at ne.sheep.goat@gmail.com or 308-386-8378.