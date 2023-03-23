Photographer Amanda Johnson has learned to always have her camera ready for any picture-perfect moment around her farm near Scribner, Nebraska.

“I bring my camera everywhere. There is literally not many places I don’t go without my camera,” Johnson said.

Being prepared is how she captured the winning photograph for the 2022 Fields of Corn Photo Contest put on by the National Corn Growers Association. Johnson received a grand prize award of $500 for her entry titled “All the Fall Colors.”

A panel of judges selects the top three entries from each of the eight categories with a single grand prize awarded to the overall photo. The photo with the most Facebook “likes” also receives an award. In total, 26 cash prizes are given.

Johnson said that having her photo selected as the overall judges’ choice was “very flattering.”

Johnson lives on a farm south of Scribner just four miles from where she grew up and has always been involved in agriculture. She was also active in FFA during junior high and high school at North Bend Central.

“My dad had row crops his entire life, and he raised hogs and cattle,” Johnson said.

Her father, Roger Holub, passed away in 2014 after battling brain cancer. Now, Johnson and her husband Matt manage a cow-calf operation. They took responsibility for the family farm along with her sister, Maggie, after their father passed away.

They have “plenty to do” as Matt also runs a maintainer and Johnson is a dental hygienist at Dental Innovations of Columbus.

The couple met while both were attending college at Iowa Western Community College at Council Bluffs, Iowa. The college had a co-op with the Creighton School of Dentistry, where Johnson completed her clinicals for dentistry. Matt was working toward an automotive degree.

“He and I randomly had one class in the same building. For one semester, we saw each other every day in the same area, and the rest is history,” she said.

Matt’s family raised cows on their farm in Iowa. He also worked at a feedlot prior to moving to Nebraska. After the couple married in 2014, they began purchasing cows and growing their cattle herd.

They also have an 18-month-old son Chet.

“Chet wants to go outside all the time. He’s a little farmer,” said Johnson. His favorite activities are riding in the tractor and seeing the cows.

Johnson began her photography venture in 2016. She bought a cheap, entry-level camera and began taking photos of “pretty much anything that couldn’t tell me no.” Their cattle proved easy to practice on, and people starting noticing the photographs she posted on Facebook.

Soon, she had requests for family shoots, senior pictures and baby sessions. She bought a better camera and lenses. Her side business, AJJ Photos, has snowballed from there. Johnson is completely self-taught.

She now also shoots images and videos for show cattle sales.

Her favorite subject is still the farm.

“I have been in agriculture my whole life, so I feel like the ag side is where I gravitate,” Johnson said. “The family picture on the farm, the picture with the tractor for Grandpa—that is what I love. That is my passion in photography.”

Johnson also enjoys entering photography contests. A few years ago, she was encouraged to begin submitting her work to the Nebraska Bankers Association for their calendars.

Every August since 2018, she participates in the Iowa State Fair’s photography salon. Amongst the thousands of photos entered, only about 400 are chosen to be showcased for 10 days during the fair. One of Johnson’s photographs has been selected each year, and she has earned a couple of additional ribbons, as well.

On the day Johnson captured “All the Fall Colors,” she was running the grain cart as she and Matt helped their landlord, Dan, harvest. Being near the Elkhorn River, the sandy soil made for slow going, plus Dan was just opening up a new piece of the cornfield.

In her eyes, it was the perfect scene. Camera in hand, she hopped out of the tractor, snapped a couple of pictures and went back to business with the grain cart.

“I was sitting in the grain cart thinking ‘Man, this is just peaceful and beautiful.’ The perfect change of fall color, a calm day. It was picture-perfect, truthfully.”