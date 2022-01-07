Sheep industry ‘riding high’

The Midwest sheep industry is enjoying high demand that brings good prices. However, there may be a few dark clouds on the financial horizon.
As the U.S. and the United Kingdom work on reaching a trade deal post-Brexit, discussion out of Washington, D.C., might involve bringing in more lamb from the U.K., which American sheep producers aren’t excited about.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture has been writing a scrapie rule on sheep and lamb imports since 2016. Scrapie is the lamb and sheep equivalent of BSE or “mad cow” disease in cattle. American sheep producers would like to see more emphasis on opening international markets before importing more sheep.
“Over the last several administrations, including Obama, Trump and Biden, we’ve asked USDA to prioritize export opportunities for U.S. lamb before they finalize this rule to bring additional import pressure into our market,” said Chase Adams, the senior policy and information director with the American Sheep Industry (ASI). “We’re still locked out of several markets as a casualty of BSE in 2003.”
During the last days of the Trump administration, USDA sent the final scrapie rule on to the White House’s Office of Management and Budget to continue the rulemaking process. The Biden administration then prioritized the discussion when President Joe Biden met with U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson.
The U.K. has sheep it would like to send into the American market, and the rule, which is already in the Federal Register, went into effect Jan. 3, 2022.
“In response, the ASI and its affiliates introduced legislation in both the House and Senate that would require USDA to do a study on the impacts of the revised rule before it’s allowed to take effect,” Adams said. “The last economic impact study got conducted in 2016, but we’re pointing out that the world was a different place five years ago.
“The U.K. annually exports 80,000 to 100,000 metric tons of lamb,” he added. “Most of their exports went into the European Union, but with the Brexit situation, the U.K.’s access to that market is a big unknown right now.”
Adams says the best way to slow this process down is with the legislation introduced in both chambers of Congress. While the rule does took effect this year, imports won’t be shipped into the U.S. right away. Both countries have to negotiate trade rules and inspection processes.
What makes it more frustrating for the industry is that things are in a good place right now, Adams said. Producers are getting very good prices during this second busiest marketing time of the year, behind only Easter.
Closer to home, Rebecca Fletcher, president of the Nebraska Sheep and Goat Producers Association, said they are definitely “riding a high” in the industry. The demand is high, and COVID-19 might have something to do with that in a positive way, she said.
“During COVID-19, when our restaurant business slowed way down, the consumer stepped up their purchases at the grocery store or from friends who might be raising lamb,” Fletcher said. “Some of the recent price reporting has prices up 30 cents on the dollar.
“Feeder lambs are up too,” she added. “Even ewes that are no longer producers are bringing a good price when they’re sold. People are buying mutton again, and we expect to see good prices into 2022.”
Prices have been so good for feeder lambs, carcass, and slaughter lambs, but producers might not have a lot of replacement lambs going into next year. If you’re one of the producers breeding replacement ewe labs, Fletcher says the market should be very good there too.
“If you’re a new face and thinking of getting into the sheep industry, it’s probably a great time to do it,” she added with a laugh.
South Dakota suffered a horrible drought in 2021, and a large number of producers had to sell their livestock.
“They didn’t know how they were going to feed or water them,” Fletcher said.
Kelly Froehlich is an assistant professor and South Dakota State University Extension Specialist in small ruminant production. She’s seen the challenges firsthand in the Rushmore State. Despite the challenge of extreme drought, she says those producers who got through it successfully are seeing prices that make it worth the struggle.
“Right now, the lamb market is pretty much on fire,” she said from her office in Brookings before the Christmas holiday. “As we speak, feeder and slaughter lambs are up around 30% higher than on-average from year to year. The wholesale side of the industry is up 58%.”
One factor driving those prices higher is the increasing demand combined with historically low freezer inventory.
Most of the demand for lamb is on the domestic front, Froehlich said. That high demand means the U.S. has to import quite a bit of lamb.
“Some of the demand might be coming from COVID-19. When the meat cases were empty, people were forced to try alternative proteins,” she said. “That probably doesn’t explain all of it, but it helped. Prices have bounced back since COVID-19 lockdowns ended, and those prices have stayed high pretty much throughout 2021.”
