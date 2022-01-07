Sheep industry ‘riding high’

The Midwest sheep industry is enjoying high demand that brings good prices. However, there may be a few dark clouds on the financial horizon.

As the U.S. and the United Kingdom work on reaching a trade deal post-Brexit, discussion out of Washington, D.C., might involve bringing in more lamb from the U.K., which American sheep producers aren’t excited about.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture has been writing a scrapie rule on sheep and lamb imports since 2016. Scrapie is the lamb and sheep equivalent of BSE or “mad cow” disease in cattle. American sheep producers would like to see more emphasis on opening international markets before importing more sheep.

“Over the last several administrations, including Obama, Trump and Biden, we’ve asked USDA to prioritize export opportunities for U.S. lamb before they finalize this rule to bring additional import pressure into our market,” said Chase Adams, the senior policy and information director with the American Sheep Industry (ASI). “We’re still locked out of several markets as a casualty of BSE in 2003.”

During the last days of the Trump administration, USDA sent the final scrapie rule on to the White House’s Office of Management and Budget to continue the rulemaking process. The Biden administration then prioritized the discussion when President Joe Biden met with U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

The U.K. has sheep it would like to send into the American market, and the rule, which is already in the Federal Register, went into effect Jan. 3, 2022.