A homestead breed: Rhode Island Reds make good foragers, layers

Fred Ness knows poultry.
The Fremont, Nebraska man likes to say he was born at a poultry show, although that’s not quite true.
Raised in the Hooper, Nebraska area, his mom was pregnant with him when she and his dad went to Crete to show geese. The doctor said it was OK for his mom to go along; she wasn’t that close to her due date.
But she was, and she went into labor while in Crete. So Ness was born at the Crete Hospital.
Since then, he’s been around chickens his entire life.
His grandfather raised bantams, his uncle raised Rhode Island Reds, and when his daughter got into 4-H in the early 2000s, he added Rhode Islands back to the farm.
The Rhode Island Red is an American breed developed in Rhode Island and Massachusetts in the late 1800s. It was a dual-purpose bird, raised both for meat and eggs and one of the standard breeds found on farms across the U.S. before mass production egg-laying and meat production birds came along.
The American Poultry Association recognizes three varieties: the single comb Rhode Island Red, the rose comb Rhode Island Red, and the rose comb Rhode Island White. The single comb looks like a blade with five points on it. The rose comb sits tight against the top of the head, with small spikes on it. The Rhode Island Whites have the rose comb only.
Like other poultry breeds, there is the standard or “heritage” birds, birds that haven’t been crossed with other breeds. These bear the “original” characteristics of their breed. And there are the production birds, ones that have been crossed with a variety of other breeds, changing their original breed characteristics.
Ness says, depending on nutrition, standard-bred Rhode Island Reds will lay between 180-200 eggs per year. They are not fast growing, like today’s broilers are bred to be. When every farm in America had a small flock of chickens, they were considered fast growers, ready for processing at 20 weeks, two to four weeks slower than today’s broilers.
Reds grow slower, “but you’re going to get more nutritious meat off of them and better flavor,” Ness said. “They eat more of a variety of things, rather than just cramming corn and soybean meal into a broiler. And they get exercise, too.”
Their color sets them apart. Rhode Island Reds have bodies that are mahogany red, with tails that are supposed to be all-black. Males’ tails should have “sickle” feathers: long, curved feathers. Hens’ tails are shorter and the feathers are not sickle shaped.
Their body shape should look like a brick, Ness said, long and square: “You want them blocky, with good width across the back and flowing from the shoulders to the saddle area” (the base of the tail.) He said the same body characteristics apply to all breeds, not just Rhode Island Reds.
“Chickens should also have a wide skull, for brain development. Those with narrow, crow-headed skulls “have a propensity to not be good layers,” he said.
And for a laying chicken, “you want good-fleshing but you don’t want super big thighs. You want a bird with a big body so it has the capacity to make eggs and pass them through.”
Body characteristics for chickens are similar to cattle, he said: “You want a big framed animal.”
Reds’ personalities are, like nearly every animal, somewhat dependent on how they are raised. Rhode Island Reds “usually turn out with a good disposition,” Ness said.
“They’re calm, not flighty like leghorns. Ours, you can about walk up to them and pick them up,” he said.
Being calm around them and not making quick movements helps them to remain calm.
“And if they associate you with bringing food and water, they’ll come to you,” Ness added.
Roosters might be assertive, but that’s their job, Ness said. Owners can affect that behavior, he said. With aggressive birds, “nine times out of 10, if they try to intimidate you, and you take a step back, you’re screwed,” he said. “They’ll take advantage of that.”
The average weight for a Rhode Island Red male is 8 to 8.5 pounds; hens are 6.5 pounds, and pullets are 5.5 pounds.
Ness explained the molting process and nutritional needs for chickens. When they are molting (losing their feathers and replacing them), he said, they won’t lay eggs because they need the protein in their diet for growing feathers. The protein content in the egg comes from the chickens’ feed, so balanced nutrition is important for chickens.
Most chickens molt once a year; if they are heavily stressed, it might be two times a year. A molt takes from four to six weeks. Ness suggested buying a small group of chickens, then waiting two or three months and buying a second small group. “That way they molt at different times,” he said, and egg production will be steadier.
Rhode Island Reds are good foragers.
“You can turn them out and they can fend for themselves, which cuts your feed bill down,” he said.
They’re one of the original breeds on the farm, he said.
“They’re just a super good layer. I think they’re one of the better breeds for a homestead. If you want something that lays, they’re one of the better breeds to get,” he said. “And they dress out good. You can take your young roosters, the ones you don’t need for breeding, and put them in the freezer.”
He, his wife Sara, and daughters KateLynn Ness and Kaylee Ness all help with the poultry. The girls were active in 4-H and FFA in their younger days and showed chickens as well.
Fred prefers ducks and geese. The Ness family has been in the running for Champion American at area shows and has had champions of entire shows with their ducks.
He loves raising Rhode Island Reds.
“It’s a challenge, to try to raise something closer to the standard,” he said, “to get that bird on championship row.”
