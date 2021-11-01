A homestead breed: Rhode Island Reds make good foragers, layers

Fred Ness knows poultry.

The Fremont, Nebraska man likes to say he was born at a poultry show, although that’s not quite true.

Raised in the Hooper, Nebraska area, his mom was pregnant with him when she and his dad went to Crete to show geese. The doctor said it was OK for his mom to go along; she wasn’t that close to her due date.

But she was, and she went into labor while in Crete. So Ness was born at the Crete Hospital.

Since then, he’s been around chickens his entire life.

His grandfather raised bantams, his uncle raised Rhode Island Reds, and when his daughter got into 4-H in the early 2000s, he added Rhode Islands back to the farm.

The Rhode Island Red is an American breed developed in Rhode Island and Massachusetts in the late 1800s. It was a dual-purpose bird, raised both for meat and eggs and one of the standard breeds found on farms across the U.S. before mass production egg-laying and meat production birds came along.

The American Poultry Association recognizes three varieties: the single comb Rhode Island Red, the rose comb Rhode Island Red, and the rose comb Rhode Island White. The single comb looks like a blade with five points on it. The rose comb sits tight against the top of the head, with small spikes on it. The Rhode Island Whites have the rose comb only.