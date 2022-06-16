Birds Eye Robotics has vision to ease worker labor in poultry barns

A farmer has to be a jack-of-all-trades, taking on the role of weather forecaster, livestock nutritionist, veterinarian, electrician, accountant and more. One job no one wants is the undertaker.

Birds Eye Robotics, based in Waterloo, Nebraska, aims to relieve additional labor costs of removing poultry mortality from broiler houses with its autonomous robotic solution.

Dusty Reynolds was remodeling his house in 2019 when long-time friend and fellow entrepreneur Scott Niewohner brought his son Lucas to help. Reynolds of Yutan, Nebraska, has experience with starting software/technology companies, whereas Scott of Herman, Nebraska, is “a serial inventor and entrepreneur with experience combining existing technologies into novel uses for adjacent industries.” Lucas, who was 16 at the time, has a large interest in robotics.

These three, along with fellow friend and now business partner Derek Jensen, started brainstorming what they could build with the potential for market viability.

The original idea produced a robot capable of washing semi-trucks, which then shifted to utilizing the same technology within a hog confinement unit. Both ideas would be difficult to achieve, but a poultry barn proved to be the perfect setting for implementing the technology.

“During that time, Costco moved in and started putting in chicken barns. We kept hearing chicken farmer after chicken farmer talk about how no one wants to pick up the birds if they die and walk through the barn with a five-gallon bucket,” said Reynolds, president of Birds Eye Robotics.

With his experience competing in First Lego League with the Burt County 4-H Program, Lucas converted a wheelchair chassis into the first model capable of removing poultry. Since then, the team has revised the robot to increase stability and efficiency, such as modifying the bird retrieval system to pick up less bedding.

“The first version that I designed was pretty simple, but it worked remarkably well,” Lucas said. He compared it to a completely blind robot feeling along a long hallway and not knowing where to turn at the end. The next challenge is making the robot perceive.

“We are giving it eyes, a perception of where it is in the world. It’s a very hard problem to make a robot aware,” Lucas said. “We literally have a store-bought webcam on the robot right now and are teaching the robot to know groups of pixels.”

Because of the camera vision and programming of artificial intelligence algorithms, the robot is completely autonomous as it navigates the barn, sensing deceased poultry, as well as “downer birds” in need of human attention.

Obstacle detection prevents running over chickens, feed lines or water lines. Their current product replicates a skid steer. The electric-powered robot roams for six to eight hours during the day, then recharges at night.

Still in the prototype stage, the robot is being piloted in broiler houses near Arlington and David City, both in Nebraska. The barns are part of Lincoln Premium Poultry, which is the poultry management company for Costco, according to the Lincoln Premium Poultry website.

It’s no wonder that Costco is interested in labor-saving technology within its poultry barns. Last year, the company sold over 106 million rotisserie chickens, as stated in the annual investor report. While other food prices increased, the Costco rotisserie chicken maintained its traditional price tag of $4.99.

Sale price for the autonomous robot has yet to be determined once commercial fabrication begins, but Reynolds said that most poultry operations would prefer to lease so that maintenance and repair would be the responsibility of Birds Eye Robotics.

Also, cost must be less than hiring a human to do the same job.

Birds Eye Robotics is tested and assembled by a team of six full-time employees, as well as additional interns. Many of the parts used to build the models are manufactured in Blair, Nebraska. Reynolds said they try to keep business within the Midwest when possible.

“Farmer common sense goes a really, really long way,” Reynolds said. “When you are developing a product, sometimes what looks good on a computer screen doesn’t actually work in the chicken barn.”

Since being physically present in the actual facility is so important to Birds Eye Robotics, product development has been delayed by avian influenza.

“The bird flu has been completely killing our opportunities to get into barns,” Reynolds said. “Biosecurity is a really big deal. We have not been able to get into a barn for a couple of months, so all our testing has been in our own barn that we built.”

Despite the setback, Birds Eye Robotics is able to move forward thanks to a $175,000 Innovation Grant from the National Institute of Food and Agriculture (NIFA).

“We are fortunate to partner with the USDA on this opportunity and this shared vision to allow American producers to remain competitive in the global marketplace,” Scott Niewohner, CEO of Birds Eye Robotics, said in a press release.

Robots that can see and perceive are incredible, but none would exist without the innovation behind entrepreneurs like those right here in Nebraska at Birds Eye Robotics. They are working towards a less labor-intensive and more enjoyable life for poultry farmers now and in the future.

Reporter Kristen Sindelar has loved agriculture her entire life, coming from a diversified farm with three generations working side-by-side in northeastern Nebraska. Reach her at Kristen.Sindelar@midwestmessenger.com.

