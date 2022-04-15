Champion egg layers

Australorps are a dual purpose breed in the world of chickens.

The deep black birds are known for excellent egg production and plenty of meat on the bone as well.

A cross between Orpingtons and Rhode Island Reds, with Minorcas, White Leghorns and Langshans, they were developed in the 20th century, mainly in Australia. Because of that, they are the honorary national bird of that country.

The birds are such prolific egg layers that a contest held in Australia recorded the champion hen laying 364 eggs in 365 days. In 1922-1923, six Australorp hens laid 1,857 eggs over a 365-day period, averaging 309.5 eggs per bird.

They’re known for the beetle-green sheen of their black feathers, dark eyes, with feet that are whitish and pinkish on the bottom.

One way to tell if a chicken is a true Australorp is to check the bottom of their feet. If their color is lighter, they’re Australorps.

The bird isn’t very common, but Ken Splett of Freeman, South Dakota, has been raising and showing them for years. Often, at a show, he’s showing against his own animals. He has to seek out some pretty big shows in order to compete against others who have the black Australorps, he said.

Other colors of Australorps can be found, but the American Poultry Association recognizes only the black variety. The Australian Poultry Society recognizes the black, blue and white varieties. Other varieties include buff, splash, wheaten laced and golden.

The average male weighs 8.5 pounds and the female weighs 6.5 pounds. The average cockerel weighs 7.5 pounds, and the pullet weighs 5.5.

Splett prefers them for egg laying over meat production, mostly because of their skin color.

The Australorps’ skin is white, compared to the yellow of other chickens. The taste is the same, but for him, “it’s more of a personal thing than anything.”

Splett said the birds have nice temperaments.

“I think they’re very calm, and not flighty,” he said.

They can be shy, but they’ll warm up, too.

The breed does well in confinement but loves to forage, too. Splett lets his birds have the run of the place, but when he wants them in, he brings out treats like corn and “for the most part, they come running.”

They start laying at about 5 and a half months old. Eggs are brown and larger than average, although that depends on the hen’s size and maturity.

As Splett grew up on the family farm, he gravitated towards the livestock, which included chickens, gees and ducks. He left the farm as a young adult but 20 years ago, got back into the chickens. In addition to the Australorps, he raises Rhode Island Reds, Black Cochins, Silkies, and bantams.

He’s best known for the Australorps and the Silkies, hatching out about 300 eggs a year.

“It’s a lot of work,” he said. “It’s almost my life. When I get off work, I spend a lot of time in the chicken barn.”

Splett also shows, exhibiting at poultry shows across the region.

He works with 4-H youth, leasing chickens to them. After the chicks have grown, the youth come to Splett’s place, pick up the chickens, and take them home to raise, feed and show them, before bringing them back.

“A lot of families love it, because they don’t have to deal with the birds” after the shows, he said.

Splett keeps the best returnees to show himself, but if they’re not top grade, the kids have the first chance to buy them.

“It seems to work out pretty good,” he said. “I think sometimes the parents have a harder time letting them go than the kids do.”

He loves the breed for its versatility and its beauty.

“I like their looks and their dual purpose,” he said. “They’re just a nice, calm chicken. And when the sun hits their black feathers, and you see the sheen in the sunlight, you can’t hardly beat that.”

Freelance writer Ruth Nicolaus loves (nearly) everything about the Great Plains, but mostly its people. She lives in eastern Nebraska. Reach her at editorial@midwestmessenger.com.

