Guineas: The bug-eating alarm system of the farm

Guineas are unique but certainly can serve a purpose on a farm or acreage.

The fowl, which are native to Africa, are known for eating bugs and acting as “watchdogs.”

About one to two feet in length and weighing on average 2 pounds, they eat a variety of insects and arachnids: mosquitos, ticks, beetles, and other things like weed seeds, slugs, worms and caterpillars.

Deb and Gary Robinson have been raising guineas for more than 30 years, she estimates.

Located northeast of Phillipsburg, Kansas, she lets hers have the run of the farm. They roam up to a half mile away, but at night, she shuts them into a coop, to keep them from predators.

The fowl keep the place bug-free.

“We don’t have any bugs in our yard,” she said. “Other places, the grasshoppers will move when you walk. Our yard never has them, because we turn the guineas loose.”

They have been known to eat mice and small rats and attack snakes, but Robinson hasn’t witnessed them doing that, although a flock will circle a snake and sound the alarm.

What they don’t eat is garden plants or flowers, unlike chickens.

Guineas are known for their unique call, which they make when something unusual happens, or if they are startled or alarmed.

It can be an annoying sound, Robinson said.

“If you’re visiting with someone they don’t know, they’ll come up and scream and holler and there’s no way to shut them up,” she said. “It’s annoying when you’re trying to talk to someone.”

The guineas seem to know her family members and don’t sound the alarm when they come to the farm.

They’ll make the same alarm sound when predators appear.

Guineas can run fast and can fly, Robinson said, much like a pheasant flies, so if confinement is required, they need a net over the top of the coop to keep them in. Because they can fly, they are able to get away from predators better than a chicken might.

They are a hardy breed, Robinson said. They don’t easily get sick and require care similar to a chicken. Because they forage, they don’t need much feed. Robinson gives them chicken feed with 18% protein, the same she gives her chickens, peacocks and turkeys.

They handle the cold well, too. Robinson’s are in an open-faced shed and even when it gets cold in the winter, the guineas are fine. They have a protrusion on their heads, called a helmet, and wattles, but she has never had them freeze in cold weather.

The most common color of guineas is pearl: dark with the white dots. But other colors exist, too: lavender, royal purple, white, chocolate, pinto and pied.

Native to Africa, they do not become tame, like a chicken might. Their physique is more streamlined than a chicken and not as “meaty.”

They are “pitiful” mothers, she said. Guineas won’t usually hatch their eggs out. If a hen does hatch eggs, she takes off for the tall grass and loses the chick, Robinson said.

“I haven’t had many adult guineas who are successful at raising chicks,” she said.

Robinson incubates the eggs and sells the chicks. She collects and incubates eggs on Wednesdays and 10 days later, candles them, removing the ones that aren’t viable. Four weeks after they are incubated, she puts them in the hatcher. She estimates she sells over 200 guineas a year.

Guinea hens will lay about an egg a day during the spring and summer. The eggs are smaller and thicker-shelled than chicken eggs, and even though Robinson doesn’t cook with them, she’s had neighbors try them and say they taste like chicken eggs.

One year, she dressed a guinea and the family ate it. It was all dark meat, similar to duck – not like a chicken. The meat is high in amino acids, lean and tastes like that of wild game.

“It was a distinct taste, and it wasn’t something we liked,” she said.

When starting a new flock, it is recommended to keep guineas confined for a few weeks to get used to their new home. They should be in a pen where they can see their surroundings. After a few weeks, let one guinea out. Because they hate to be alone, the single fowl won’t go far. After a few days, let out a second guinea. If the two guineas stay close to the pen, it’s usually safe to let the rest out.

Guinea offspring are called keets, up to 12 weeks of age, and are susceptible to dampness during the first two weeks after hatching. Even walking through dewy grass can kill them. After the first two weeks, they are very hardy.

Robinson has always loved fowl. Growing up on a farm, she had a bird egg collection, having blown the eggs empty and glued them into a box. When she was a child, she and her mom dressed chickens every morning.

She loves spending time outside and introducing her grandchildren to farm animals.

But above all, she likes poultry and fowl.

“I’ve always loved birds.”

The Guinea Fowl International Association is based in Texas. Their website is Guineas.com.