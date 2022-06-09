Pretty bird: Polish chickens have drawbacks, but are loved for their looks

Ever seen a bad hair day on a chicken? Polish chickens have them all the time.

The birds are distinctly known for the crest of feathers on the tops of their heads, and that’s what makes them so unique.

On the males, the feathers look like hair, says Taylor Schubauer, a resident of Gibbon, Nebraska, who has raised and shown Polish birds since she was 9.

On the hens, the crest feathers are shorter and thicker, making the crest look more “like an Afro,” she said.

“A male’s crest is a longer and thinner feather and sometimes comes down across their shoulders. A female’s crest stays on top of their head like a big puffball,” she said.

The feathers grow out of the chicken’s vault, a spot on their head that has no bone. The larger the vault, the more feathers the bird will have, Schubauer said.

The vault can cause some injury concerns, however. If a Polish chicken would fall or hit their head, they could be injured or even die.

Schubauer and her family, which includes mom Jill and dad Max, had a Polish hen that fell off the roost and hit her head. The family kept her in the house for six weeks, treating her under veterinary care with steroids, selenium and vitamins to help her recover.

The crest can also obstruct a Polish chicken’s sight, when it hangs over their eyes. On her show animals, Schubauer uses pony tail holders to keep the feathers out of their eyes. She doesn’t want to cut the crest because it’s an important part of the animal. But on non-show animals, crests can be cut. For the roosters, sometimes she’ll give them man-buns, “to make it more masculine,” she quipped.

The obstruction to their view means Polish chickens are usually looking down and not able to see predators that come from above. They’re not good birds for free ranging because of that, and they seem to get lost more easily, Schubauer said.

She remembers a Polish chicken she had a few years back that crossed the alfalfa field next to their house and got lost.

Because of their lack of vision, the birds can be bullied by larger breeds. The Schubauers keep theirs separated from other breeds. They’re sometimes OK with bantams, but even the bantams sometimes pick on their Polish counterparts.

And the birds are more susceptible to lice and mites because of the crests and their inability to clean the crests.

“They can’t get the bugs out, and any little bug can get in there,” Schubauer said. “A lot of times we end up treating them once a month or every other month.”

The Polish aren’t large birds. Cocks average 6 pounds, cockerels five. Hens average 4 and a half pounds and pullets, 4.

But they are good layers. For their small size, their eggs are good-sized, Schubauer said, and the shells are a “brilliant bleached white.” They have a tendency to lay in good weather only, however.

“Once they start in the spring, they go great guns til it’s cold and then they shut off,” she said, adding that they seldom go broody.

With all of their faults, the birds are striking and have their own distinct personality, Schubauer said.

“They are friendly and they love to come up to you,” she said. Her Polish chickens know her voice and often run to her when she calls.

She remembers an old Polish rooster named Romeo who the family took to the county fair a few years ago. He disliked being in a cage, so Schubauer and her mom let him out and he wandered off.

“We called him and he came running back,” she said. “Honestly, they love people. They’re one of the few birds that I feel like I have a connection with.”

Polish chickens can make odd movements, too, Schubauer said: “They startle easy and have quirky movements. They’ll jump around, or they see something and it startles them like a cat. It’s part of their defense, but it adds to their appeal.”

The history of the breed is unknown, but they were known to exist in the 1600s from paintings. Some historians believe they originated from Spain and were taken to Holland. The Dutch created a standard of varieties for the bird. The French aristocracy loved the bird and kept them for their elegant appearance. The reason why they were named Polish is also unknown. It is thought the breed is named as such because the Dutch word “pol” means large head.

There are nine varieties of Polish birds, some with beards, some without. The solid-colored varieties are usually non-bearded: the non-bearded golden, the non-bearded silver, the non-bearded white, and the non-bearded buff laced. The other varieties include the white crested black, the bearded golden, the bearded silver, the bearded white, and the bearded buff laced.

Three new varieties are popular that aren’t in the American Poultry Association standards yet: the Cuckoos, a black and white barred bird, Tolbunt, which looks like a speckled Sussex, and Candy Corn, which have white, black and golden-barred feathers with white spangled tips. The Cuckoo could be recognized as standard soon.

The crests and beards of the Polish can get wet and freeze in cold weather. The Schubauers have used a blow dryer to dry out crests and beards and often use special waterers that aren’t open pans. The beards dry quicker than the crests, as the feathers are shorter.

The Polish have unique combs, too, which are in a V-shape that look like two little horns, Schubauer said. Hatchery birds, which may not be bred to the standard, often have big combs. Combs are not desirable on show birds for either sex.

“A lot of that is due to the fact that judges want to see the crest,” she said.

The variety has black or dark blue legs, except for Cuckoos, which have white legs. They are good flyers, as well, if they can see.

“A lot of them don’t fly because they can’t see,” Schubauer said. “They can get up there in the rafters if they want to, and they can go over a fence, too.”

Schubauer and her family have about 150 chickens at their farm, including not only Polish but Speckled Sussex, Old English, Brahmas and Bantam Buckeyes.

When she got into chickens at age nine, her mom never wanted Polish, because of the maintenance they require. But when she and her dad made a trip to a farm store, they came home with Polish, “and mom was not happy,” she said.

They ended up liking them, “and mom changed her mind about them.”

Chickens have changed the trajectory of Schubauer’s life. She just completed her first year at Nebraska College of Technical Agriculture in Curtis and will transfer to the University of Arkansas this fall to major in poultry science with an emphasis in industry. She may work toward a master’s or doctorate degree and hopes to someday be a poultry operation manager.

When the Schubauers sell the Polish chickens they hatch out, they make sure to educate the new owners because of the breed’s high maintenance.

But they still hold a special place in Schubauer’s heart.

“They’re not an easy breed, but people really do love the fanciness of them. They’re well-sought after.

“They’re a gorgeous bird. Nobody can compete with them.”

Freelance writer Ruth Nicolaus loves (nearly) everything about the Great Plains, but mostly its people. She lives in eastern Nebraska. Reach her at editorial@midwestmessenger.com.

