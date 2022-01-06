Proud poultry: Langshan breed boasts a stately beauty with tall stature, long tail feathers

They’re not called the “Lordly Langshans” for nothing.
The Langshan breed of chicken is known for its thick and stunning plumage.
One of the taller breeds of chickens, the breed has long feathers and is “very beautiful, high statured, and very proud looking,” says Brett Kreifels, a poultry and fowl devotee and a breeder of the Langshans.
The breed is thought to have originated in China and is named after the Langshan District or Langshan Hill, near the Yangtze River. It is one of three Asiatic breeds (the other two being Cochin and Brahma) and was brought to the United States in 1876.
Three varieties of Langhans exist: black, white and blue, with the blue having a grayish-tint.
Langshans are tall birds but not necessarily heavy or meaty, Kreifels said. The average cockerel weighs 9.5 pounds and a hen averages 7.5 pounds.
“They’re a fairly light breed, in terms of large fowl,” Kreifels said.
Langshans have feathered legs and feet, but for the show ring, the middle toe must have no feathers.
The breed does well with cold weather, Kreifels said. The biggest concern in the winter is with the males, who have a single comb. Single combs grow farther out from the head, making them more prone to frostbite or freeze. Petroleum jelly moisturizer helps keep the heat in and also moisturizes the comb, so it’s less likely to freeze. But Kreifels said in bitter cold weather, nothing keeps it from freezing if the rooster is outdoors.
Langshans are friendly birds, he said: “They’re pretty personable and a friendly breed. By and large, they’re very docile.”
They do have a tendency to fly. Kreifels has some that roost in the barn rafters.
The hens are known to be good mothers, which can be an advantage or a detriment.
“They are notorious for wanting to be mamas. They love to go broody,” he said.
That cuts down on egg production, but they’ll hatch out other eggs if they’re put into their nests.
They are dual purpose birds, meaning they are bred for both meat and eggs. Langshans are good egg producers, producing brown eggs.
Their beautiful plumage includes “sickle” feathers, the long and broad tail feathers that curl. Kreifels has a rooster whose sickle feathers are close to 18 inches long. Even though they look large, it’s their feathers that give the perception of size.
In Europe and Asia, the Langshan breed has a totally different look. There are four distinct types of the breed, only one of which is recognized in the U.S. The four types include Langhans of the shorter-legged type, German Langshans, modern Langshans, and Croad Langshans. The Croads are the most common variety and are the type recognized in the U.S., although in the states the “Croad” name is dropped.
Kreifels grew up around chickens.
His grandpa, Allen Kreifels, and Allen’s brother Orville, owned Kreifels Hatchery in Springfield, Nebraska, which was closed in 1989, when he was 2. But his granddad kept him interested in poultry, he said.
His first open class show was as a high school junior. That hooked him on showing and breeding. At the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, he earned a degree in animal science, then a master’s in applied science, working exclusively with poultry, poultry nutrition and husbandry.
Now he works as the 4-H coordinator for Douglas and Sarpy counties. Even though he’s called on to be an expert in all things animal, he still loves poultry.
“I usually have a hand in any poultry-related youth event in the state,” he said.
Langshans are not a common breed anymore. They are on The Livestock Conservancy’s “watch” list for conservation status. Kreifel is one of a half-dozen breeders across the U.S. who consistently raise the breed.
There’s no real reason for them to be in short supply, he said, it’s more of what breed is popular at the time.
“Some of these breeds ebb and flow. If a breed wins a lot (at shows), people go with them,” he said.
But for now, the “lords” of the chicken world show off their beauty.
Freelance writer Ruth Nicolaus loves (nearly) everything about the Great Plains, but mostly its people. She lives in eastern Nebraska. Reach her at editorial@midwestmessenger.com.