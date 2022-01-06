Proud poultry: Langshan breed boasts a stately beauty with tall stature, long tail feathers

They’re not called the “Lordly Langshans” for nothing.

The Langshan breed of chicken is known for its thick and stunning plumage.

One of the taller breeds of chickens, the breed has long feathers and is “very beautiful, high statured, and very proud looking,” says Brett Kreifels, a poultry and fowl devotee and a breeder of the Langshans.

The breed is thought to have originated in China and is named after the Langshan District or Langshan Hill, near the Yangtze River. It is one of three Asiatic breeds (the other two being Cochin and Brahma) and was brought to the United States in 1876.

Three varieties of Langhans exist: black, white and blue, with the blue having a grayish-tint.

Langshans are tall birds but not necessarily heavy or meaty, Kreifels said. The average cockerel weighs 9.5 pounds and a hen averages 7.5 pounds.

“They’re a fairly light breed, in terms of large fowl,” Kreifels said.

Langshans have feathered legs and feet, but for the show ring, the middle toe must have no feathers.

The breed does well with cold weather, Kreifels said. The biggest concern in the winter is with the males, who have a single comb. Single combs grow farther out from the head, making them more prone to frostbite or freeze. Petroleum jelly moisturizer helps keep the heat in and also moisturizes the comb, so it’s less likely to freeze. But Kreifels said in bitter cold weather, nothing keeps it from freezing if the rooster is outdoors.