Smart and independent: Leghorn chickens do their own thing

Stewart Howell began raising chickens as a youngster on his family farm near Sioux City, Iowa. Now living near Maskell, Nebraska, 8 miles south of Vermillion, he raises Leghorns, among other breeds.

He says the birds are noted for their independent streak, their foraging ability, and their flying and running skills.

He has Leghorns that won’t go in the coop at night. Instead, they choose to roost 30 feet up in the trees. On a hot summer night, they like to sit on the tops of the cedar trees by the chicken house.

He’s had predators get some of his other chickens, but the Leghorns can often outrun a dog.

“I think they do a run and fly combination,” he said. “They’re good flyers and fast runners.”

They also love to forage, much to the chagrin of Stewart’s wife Brenda.

“These birds run all over the place,” Howell said. His chicken house is 400 feet from the house, and the birds “are up here all day long, in the flowers and the garden, picking bugs, chasing grasshoppers and eating my wife’s flowers.”

The Leghorn breed of chicken is the egg-producing work horse of the breed.

Thought to have originated in Italy, the bird was brought to the U.S. in 1828. They were crossed to create a rose comb, then shipped to the United Kingdom in 1870.

The American Poultry Association admitted the Leghorn in 1874.

The most common color is white, and they are known for their slender build with a definite U-shaped profile and a high tail. There are 16 varieties, including some rose combed and single combed with different color variations, but the most common, after the white, are brown, light brown, dark brown, black and black-tailed red.

The birds are best known for being excellent layers, producing, at their peak, between 260-280 eggs a year. Females begin laying at about five months of age, and as they get older, their eggs tend to get larger.

Males mature more slowly; the average weight for a leghorn rooster is 7 ½-8 pounds. For a female, the average weight is between 5 and 6 pounds.

Leghorns do fine in cold weather, so long as they are dry and out of drafts. Howell heats his chicken buildings, but even on cold winter days, if the sun is shining, he might open the barn door and the birds will sit alongside the barn.

“As long as the birds stay dry and out of the drafts, they usually do well in the cold,” he said.

They are not likely to freeze their combs or wattles, but Howell has noticed that if the barn has a higher humidity due to other livestock housed in it, the humidity might cause a better chance of freezing those appendages. The rose comb, which is shorter and closer to the bird’s head than the single comb, withstands cold temperatures better.

Leghorns can be eaten, but their primary purpose is for egg production. Howell has cooked some, but they are better “frying” chickens than “roasting” chickens.

“Like range birds, they get tougher and stringy,” he said.

They are not a fast-growing bird, so they are not commercially viable as meat chickens.

Howell has never had serious health issues with the Leghorns, and enjoys that they are independent. They aren’t pets and don’t like to be picked up.

“If anything, they’re a little bit of a flighty bird,” he said.

But if egg production is what is desired, the Leghorns can produce.

After 20 years in the Marine Corps, Howell and his wife returned to the Midwest, and as soon as he had the facilities and space for it, he got back into chickens. In addition to Leghorns, he raises Dutch Bantams, black rose comb bantams, and three colors of English bantams. As for Leghorns, he raises dark browns and whites.

Howell shows all of them, traveling to four or five big shows a year.

He also hatches out chickens, hatching out about 380 last year.

He loves raising the birds and watching them grow and change. The common perception might be that chickens are dumb, but he knows from observation that that isn’t true.

“They’ll have one or two that stand sentry while the rest are foraging,” he noted. “And they’ll call to each other when they find something interesting or something to eat.”

In the winter, when his chickens and hogs share the barn, the Leghorns will roost above the hogs because their body heat rises.

“They’re not stupid by any means,” he said. “There are days I’d like to think they are, but they are hard headed at that point.”

He appreciates their hardiness: “I turn them loose and they do their own thing.”

Freelance writer Ruth Nicolaus loves (nearly) everything about the Great Plains, but mostly its people. She lives in eastern Nebraska. Reach her at editorial@midwestmessenger.com.

