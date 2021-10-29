Dogs on the frontline of keeping American ag secure

America has a lot of people working around the clock at places like airports, border checkpoints and shipping ports to keep U.S. agriculture safe. But they aren’t alone, as many of those same people have four-legged partners, nicknamed the “Border Brigade.”

The dogs are on the front lines in the battle against invasive pests and diseases that could severely damage American agriculture. That includes sniffing out carriers of African swine fever, which is getting ever closer to U.S. borders.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service and the National Detector Dog Training Center in Newman, Georgia, all train canines to perform help safeguard America’s agricultural and natural resources from harmful invasive pests and diseases. The dog training center teaches multiple dog breeds, including beagles, beagle mixes, Labrador retrievers, Lab mixes, and Jack Russell terriers.

The program began in 1984, a little over 100 years after beagles first landed in America after traveling from England, according to Aaron Beaumont, supervisory training specialist with the National Detector Dog Training Center. The USDA established the detector dog program at the Los Angeles International Airport with one beagle-handler team. It expanded from there.

In 1999, APHIS launched the Border Brigade, its detector dog program on the U.S. borders with Mexico and Canada. The program has further expanded to use detector dogs in postal facilities.

Going even farther, APHIS requested its first Cargo Dog Glass in 2001. Two years later, APHIS Beagle, Border, and Cargo Brigade teams joined the Department of Homeland Security as Customs and Border Protection agriculture canine teams.