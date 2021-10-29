Dogs on the frontline of keeping American ag secure

America has a lot of people working around the clock at places like airports, border checkpoints and shipping ports to keep U.S. agriculture safe. But they aren’t alone, as many of those same people have four-legged partners, nicknamed the “Border Brigade.”
The dogs are on the front lines in the battle against invasive pests and diseases that could severely damage American agriculture. That includes sniffing out carriers of African swine fever, which is getting ever closer to U.S. borders.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service and the National Detector Dog Training Center in Newman, Georgia, all train canines to perform help safeguard America’s agricultural and natural resources from harmful invasive pests and diseases. The dog training center teaches multiple dog breeds, including beagles, beagle mixes, Labrador retrievers, Lab mixes, and Jack Russell terriers.
The program began in 1984, a little over 100 years after beagles first landed in America after traveling from England, according to Aaron Beaumont, supervisory training specialist with the National Detector Dog Training Center. The USDA established the detector dog program at the Los Angeles International Airport with one beagle-handler team. It expanded from there.
In 1999, APHIS launched the Border Brigade, its detector dog program on the U.S. borders with Mexico and Canada. The program has further expanded to use detector dogs in postal facilities.
Going even farther, APHIS requested its first Cargo Dog Glass in 2001. Two years later, APHIS Beagle, Border, and Cargo Brigade teams joined the Department of Homeland Security as Customs and Border Protection agriculture canine teams.
Breeds in the Border Brigade
The National Detector Dog Training Center trains different breeds of dogs for different tasks because some breeds are better suited to certain tasks. Their graduates include beagles and beagle mixes, which are primarily used in airports to inspect luggage and other items coming in from other countries and non-contiguous states. They’re trained to protect prohibited items such as meats, fruits, and vegetables.
They train Labrador and Labrador retriever mixes to work mainly in cargo, parcel and vehicle inspection areas at our land border entry points, airports, and maritime ports of entry, Beaumont said. Some Labrador retrievers are trained to detect nutria, an invasive rodent that destroys wetlands on Maryland’s eastern shore.
They’ve also recently been trained to detect the coconut rhinoceros beetle, an invasive pest that destroys coconut palms in Hawaii, Guam and American Samoa.
Jack Russell terriers are trained to find brown tree snakes in aircraft, vehicles, household goods and ships leaving Guam for areas including Hawaii, the Mariana Islands and Saipan. Brown tree snakes are so invasive that their introduction has led to the extinction of several native bird species in Guam.
Training in the brigade
The training emphasizes positive reinforcement to teach the dogs to detect and signal if they find items of agricultural concern, such as fruit, pork or beef, in suitcases, vehicles and cargo packages.
Dogs learn to associate a reward with the specific odor they are expected to find, Beaumont explained.
“The training is simple in the beginning, so it’s easy for the dog to be successful. Then, our training specialists gradually increase the difficulty and complexity of the training until the dog can detect the target odors in an actual inspection environment,” he said.
After successfully graduating from the training program, detector dogs will work until they are about 9 years old. However, just because they’ve graduated doesn’t mean the training stops.
During their careers, the dogs will learn many other odors of agricultural significance.
“Using their keen sense of smell, these dogs can accurately detect hidden prohibited or restricted agricultural products in passenger baggage, cargo or parcels with success rates of more than 85%,” Beaumont said.
The dogs have to be happy to continue their success. That’s why their handlers continue to hone their dogs’ skills after graduation and ensure their general well-being while safeguarding American agriculture.
The Border Brigade is playing a big part in the fight to keep African swine fever out of the U.S. The World Organization for Animal Health established protection zones to prevent the spread of ASF, including a zone around Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Island to prevent ASF from being introduced there or getting to the mainland U.S. Training center is supporting the efforts to protect agriculture and is working with U.S. Customs and Border Patrol to increase canine teams at ports of entry to combat ASF.
Building a bond
The National Detector Dog Training Center training programs last up to 13 weeks and offer a chance for a detector dog and handler to bond and gain mutual confidence and trust. Through daily training, dogs and their handlers develop a close relationship, so much so that the handler is aware of even slight changes in the dog’s behavior. Enrichment opportunities, such as play time at the onsite agility center, further ensure the detector dog’s well-being.
The training center selects dogs and pairs them with a human handler, most often someone from the Department of Homeland Security’s Customs and Border Protection.
The Border Brigade helps federal, state and local governments keep invasive species from entering the country. They are able to find those that are already here much quicker and target resources more effectively. Invasive plant pests and diseases cost the U.S. $40 billion annually, so this work is critically important.
Recruiting brigade members
The National Detector Dog Training Center visits shelters and breeders while looking for good candidates for the program, and they also accept dogs from private owners. Good candidates must have the right temperament and be healthy enough to participate in the program. USDA is looking for more dogs that are friendly and bold, have a high food drive, and are healthy.
“At the center, we test recruited dogs in real inspection environments to expose them to the sights, sounds, smells, surfaces and equipment they’ll encounter in the field,” Beaumont said. “Dogs accepted into the program will grow and develop in a stable, stimulating and loving environment as they assist in a special and important mission for the country.”
Not every dog will pass the tests required to get into the program. They only accept those that have the best attitude and drive to become protectors of the nation’s agricultural resources. They’ve had great success finding brigade members in shelters in the past and expect that will continue into the future. Successful canine candidates also must pass a physical exam from a veterinarian.
When the training is complete, dogs can be found searching residential areas, commercial areas, groves, farms, forests, train yards, golf courses and other areas as the last line of defense in keeping invasive pests from spreading, Beaumont said.
A successful detector dog can have a career that spans six to eight years, or up to the mandatory retirement age of 9. Upon retirement, some dogs live with their last handler as a personal pet. Otherwise, the training center will offer the dog for adoption.
