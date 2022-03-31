Hog producers facing PRRS strain with unique characteristics

The phrase “throw caution to the wind” has a new meaning for pork producers.

The historically unseasonal spread of Porcine Reproductive and Respiratory Syndrome (PRRS) this past summer is a great cause of concern for hog farmers, and questions are arising about aerosol transmission.

The 1-4-4 strain of PRRS that originated in Minnesota and Iowa has been hitting Nebraska. While truck traffic is literally spreading the virus across the country, Nebraska Extension educator Benny Mote said that “we have underestimated the spread of small viruses via wind.”

The winds that tore through the region Dec. 15 last year brought more than bad weather. PRRS infections seemed to appear in pockets following the storm.

“Several producers broke with the exact same strains of PRRS within days of each other,” Mote said. “We did some tracing. Low and behold, it was the exact same strain. If you look at the wind direction that day, it’s easy to draw a direct line between the farms and even further out where it goes.”

PRRS is easily transmittable with “fairly high mortality and morbidity” said Mote. However, PRRS itself does not typically kill. There’s usually another issue coupled with the diseases that causes death, such as pneumonia.

He explained that as a single-stranded RNA virus, PRRS can easily mutate. That’s because there is no checks and balance system, unlike double-stranded DNA, to keep the copies the same when replicating.