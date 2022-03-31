Hog producers facing PRRS strain with unique characteristics

The phrase “throw caution to the wind” has a new meaning for pork producers.
The historically unseasonal spread of Porcine Reproductive and Respiratory Syndrome (PRRS) this past summer is a great cause of concern for hog farmers, and questions are arising about aerosol transmission.
The 1-4-4 strain of PRRS that originated in Minnesota and Iowa has been hitting Nebraska. While truck traffic is literally spreading the virus across the country, Nebraska Extension educator Benny Mote said that “we have underestimated the spread of small viruses via wind.”
The winds that tore through the region Dec. 15 last year brought more than bad weather. PRRS infections seemed to appear in pockets following the storm.
“Several producers broke with the exact same strains of PRRS within days of each other,” Mote said. “We did some tracing. Low and behold, it was the exact same strain. If you look at the wind direction that day, it’s easy to draw a direct line between the farms and even further out where it goes.”
PRRS is easily transmittable with “fairly high mortality and morbidity” said Mote. However, PRRS itself does not typically kill. There’s usually another issue coupled with the diseases that causes death, such as pneumonia.
He explained that as a single-stranded RNA virus, PRRS can easily mutate. That’s because there is no checks and balance system, unlike double-stranded DNA, to keep the copies the same when replicating.
Furthermore, antibiotics may decrease co-morbidity infection but cannot cure a virus such as PRRS.
The two active strains most prevalent in Nebraska as of late March are 1-4-4 which is most active in grow-finish hogs and 1-8-4 which is hitting sow farms aggressively, according to Mote.
“PRRS 1-8-4 and 1-4-4 has been a big issue in Nebraska this year,” said Jason Mullenhoff, president of Pig Express Inc. at Leigh, Nebraska. “We are seeing it show up in farms that have never seen the virus before and it seems to travel faster than ever.”
The infection rate is unknown. PRRS is considered endemic, so reporting to the state department of agriculture is not required. Mote said that some grow-finish barns were encountering 30% mortality in 2021.
Dr. Matt Finch is a veterinarian with Suidae Health and Production, which serves independent hog farms in Iowa, Minnesota, Nebraska, North Dakota, South Dakota and Wisconsin. He addressed how herd immunity and vaccination status affects the severity of an outbreak on an individual farm.
“One recent vaccine trial showed commercial modified live virus (MLV) vaccines to be effective at reducing clinical signs and symptoms associated with infection with PRRS 1-4-4 LIC,” said Finch. “Vaccinated pigs also had improved performance compared to unvaccinated pigs.”
Vaccine efficacy against the 1-8-4 strain is less than a 90% match, said Mote. This does not provide much protection and proves the uniqueness of the strain.
Moreover, the 1-4-4 strain lingered into the warm, dry summer months when virus infection rates typically decrease.
“The 1-4-4 strain has shown to take longer than normal to get out of a herd; 300-plus days is common, 50 to 60 days longer than historical sow farm closure events for other strains,” said Finch.
Historically-clean farms are contracting PPRS, further showing how easily the virus can be transmitted.
“You only need one pig sick in a barn to get lateral transfer,” Mote said.
Annually, PRRS costs the United States swine industry $660 million, said Mote. Hog producers in the Midwest are feeling the economic consequences as sows abort litters and market hogs succumb to co-morbidity.
“The issue isn’t just in Nebraska, it is all across the U.S.” said Mullenhoff.
With the number of infections on the rise, all who are involved in the hog industry have the responsibility to take part in the effort to reduce transmission of PRRS.
With a greater accountability to other hog producers, stock farms are taking extra precautions to prevent outbreaks. In addition to vigorous testing of commercial boar stud semen for PRRS and other diseases, high-efficiency particulate air (HEPA) filters are being utilized in the boar stud barns. These pressurized environments filter ventilation to reduce risk of airborne transmission.
All hog producers and employees should implement simple biosecurity measures to avoid PRRS.
“Prevention is the best treatment,” said Mote.
Cleaning and disinfecting the buildings between groups of hogs, whether farrowing of finishing, reduces the chance of intra-farm transmission.
Daily habits can have a major impact on herd health, as well.
“A very simple thing any producer can do is create a line of separation where boots are changed, coveralls or new clothes are put on, gloves are put on or hands are washed before entering the pig areas,” Finch said.
Producers should also work closely with their veterinarian to develop vaccination schedules and examine their biosecurity practices. Finch encourages hog producers to “make a protocol, stick to the protocol and audit the protocol.”
Even if your herd contracts PRRS, there is still hope.
“PRRS is still manageable and can be overcome with the correct approach,” said Finch.
