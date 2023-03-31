To win the lottery, all you need it luck, right?

Not with the 4-H lottery pig program. The 4-Hers who participate in the lottery pig program know just how much work, commitment and consistency are actually required to win.

Saline County, Nebraska, began the lottery pig program in 2004. Each year, about 45 lottery pigs are shown. Each 4-H youth can show one gilt and one barrow through the lottery pig program and bring four additional hogs for the market classes.

“More than half of our swine entries are lottery pig entries,” said Becky Vales, 4-H secretary at Nebraska Extension in Saline County.

Youth who register for the lottery pig program meet at the fairgrounds during the first week of April to select their gilt or barrow. Vales said they draw names from a hat for picking order. They used to be able to provide a few extra hogs so the last child had a selection, but due to biosecurity concerns only the exact head needed are brought to the fairgrounds.

Selecting their own pigs is part of the learning process. For 12-year-old Preston Filipi, picking out his own animal makes the lottery pig program more fun.

“I know how to pick out a good pig because my dad taught me,” said Preston, who has shown hogs and participated in the pig lottery program for three years at Saline County.

Preston is the son of Neal and Tami Filipi of Tobias, Nebraska. Their children – Taelyn, 16, Kendall, 14, and Preston, 12 —have shown hogs throughout their 4-H careers as members of the Country Club 4-H Club. They also exhibit chickens, geese and ducks, as well as horticulture.

When picking out her pig, Kendall looks for a big, muscular body.

“You want them to walk nice, too, so they walk nice in the ring,” Kendall said.

Rate of gain is also important to her. One year, she earned second place in the rate of gain contest.

Each hog is weighed after being selected. At the beginning of the project, weight ranges from approximately 70 to 120 pounds. This plays into the rate of gain, an important component of the lottery pig program. The hogs are again weighed at the Saline County Fair the third week in July.

“All the pigs are from the same breeder with basically the same genetics, so what comes into play at the end is how the kids take care of it and their feeding plan,” Vales said.

Youth are given pointers by the producer who provides the hogs, who typically speaks to the youth at pick up day about proper care. They are given information such as recommended deworming and vaccination protocols, as well as what rations the pigs have been given. At that point, each production decision becomes the youth’s responsibility.

“All come from the same producer, so it’s not like an advantage or disadvantage for anybody. It’s more how you take care of them,” Kendall said.

Saline County has a three-part scoring system to compile points earned from rate of gain, showmanship class and live classes. Each ribbon placing aligns to a point system to determine the top winner, said Vales.

Gaining inspiration from Saline County, the pig lottery program is in its second year at Lincoln and Logan counties. Randy Saner, livestock extension educator based in North Platte, said that the idea was presented by the fair board, having seen the program at Saline County.

Their hope is to increase involvement in the hog project because numbers have been declining. Depending on the year, there are 80-100 hogs, said Saner. A youth can exhibit a total of three hogs: one lottery pig, and the remaining two hogs as either market or breeding hogs.

A $75 down payment is required at registration, with the remainder paid on pick up day.

“We find they are responsible since it is their property,” Saner said.

Overall price has ranged from $200 to $350 per hog, but he considers that a reasonable price for show hogs.

The 2023 Lincoln and Logan County 4-H pig weigh-in date is set for April 2. Last year, the hogs weighed between 63 and 80 pounds. By the hog show the last week of July, the minimum target weight is 230 pounds. Any hog weighing below 230 pounds is not eligible for a purple ribbon or the championship drive.

Because these hogs also come from the same gene pool from one producer, rate of gain depends on management, Saner said.

“The greatest challenge we have is getting the pigs to weigh enough,” Saner said. “It’s a learning experience for the kids.”

Education is one part of the scoring system for the Lincoln and Logan County 4-H Pig Lottery. Participants are required to attend two of the three educational meetings. Here, they learn how to watch for sickness, proper bedding and shelter, nutrition plans and more. They are also paired with a mentor to answer questions and help the youth manage the pigs.

In addition to education, points are received for rate of gain, showmanship and the live classes.

The 4-H pig lottery has allowed youth with little to no experience to show hogs and learn about caring for livestock. Some of the youth who live in town will house their lottery pigs at a nearby family member’s farm or even with another 4-Her.

“It’s a good way for youth to have access to a pig and participate in a swine show at the county level that they may not otherwise have access to,” said Vales.

Nine-year-old Trampas Carr lives in Sutherland, Nebraska, but was able to keep his animals at his grandparents’ place. His first year in 4-H and also his first year showing pigs, Trampas earned the 2022 Grand Champion Overall Lottery Pig at the Lincoln County Fair with his barrow, Bandit. He also received Reserve Champion Rate of Gain.

His journey to success began on day one when he picked up his pig at the fairgrounds. Trampas said he learned how to look for good structure to be able to build his pig into the best he could be. The daily care was also his responsibility.

“I learned how to feed my pigs and keep track of weights, keeping the pigs healthy and getting ready for the show,” said Trampas.

He fed a ration of 14-16% protein. Bandit went from 64 pounds on weigh-in day to 245 pounds at the Lincoln County Fair.

The county hog shows at Saline, Lincoln and Logan counties are nonterminal. Some youth choose a lightweight hog because they intend to continue their project after the county fair and exhibit hogs at the State Fair. The 4-H livestock shows at the Nebraska State Fair are typically held the last week of August.

To someone who is unfamiliar with the pig program, showing hogs may seem as simple as washing the pig and following it around an arena. But the 4-H youth who show hogs know how much preparation is involved.

“All the work it took to get him (Bandit) ready—I trained him to be show-ready,” Trampas said.

Preston described how the Filipi family washes and shaves their hogs, as well as trains them to walk.

“It takes patience to work with them,” said Preston. “I just walk them around the yard to practice.”

These 4-Hers are acquiring a love for animals, the knowledge to care for animals and work ethic to succeed in the livestock industry.