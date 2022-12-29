Proposition 12 about more than the oink

Even though it’s a thousand miles away, what happens in California has far-reaching consequences for Nebraska, Iowa and all of the United States.

Take for instance this fall’s lettuce shortage due to a soil virus at Salinas Valley, California. If price hikes for leafy greens is disconcerting, imagine the effects on the pork industry should Proposition 12 become law in California.

The issue began in 2018 when almost 63% of voters in California approved Proposition 12 to mandate more space for breeding pigs, calves raised for veal and laying hens. Furthermore, Proposition 12 bans the sale of products in California from those animals if space requirements are not met by the producers.

The proposition was immediately challenged by the courts and now hangs in limbo in the Supreme Court. The National Pork Producers Council (NPPC) and American Farm Bureau Federation (AFBF) filed a joint brief against Proposition 12 in the case referred to as NPPC v. Ross.

Iowa Sen. Chuck Grassley coined the phrase “war on breakfast” as the proposition targets bacon and egg production. However, Proposition 12 represents more than an attack on the meat market. A statement from the NPPC outlined why this issue has risen to the highest court in the U.S.:

"California Proposition 12 would impose a ban of the sale of out-of-state pork which is a restraint of interstate commerce, and is a violation of the U.S. Constitution. Furthermore, California is seeking to impose its regulations on farms located far outside the state and which have no contact with the state. It’s particularly significant because California has essentially no pork production and is dependent on farms located outside its borders to feed its residents."

California itself represents 1% of pork production in the U.S. yet consumes 15% of domestic pork sales, according to the NPPC.

Al Juhnke, executive director of the Nebraska Pork Producers Association, said that the case rests on the dormant Interstate Commerce Clause of the U.S. Constitution.

“States cannot dictate commerce from state to state,” Juhnke said.

Pork is considered an affordable protein. This ruling could “disproportionately affect low-income families,” especially as pork prices would increase.

“(Proposition 12) will have ripple effects of jeopardizing the health and safety of the entire U.S. herd, driving many smaller farmers out of business, dramatically increasing costs and limiting consumer choice of affordable and nutritious pork products,” NPPC president Terry Wolters said in a press release. Wolters owns Stoney Creek Farms in Pipestone, Minnestoa.

Juhnke said that California is already experiencing a form of buyers’ remorse. Restaurant associations, consumer groups and grocery stores are realizing that Proposition 12 would severely limit pork products that can be sold within the California borders.

“This law has the potential to devastate small family farms across the nation through unnecessary and expensive renovations, and every family will ultimately pay for the law through higher food prices,” AFBF President Zippy Duvall said in a June 13 press release.

If Proposition 12 is allowed to stand, producers across the country would have to renovate their barns and stalls to comply with California law. The University of Minnesota estimates the conversion of sow barns to group pens across the production system in the U.S. would cost between $1.9 and $3.2 billion.

“I am really worried about small to medium farmers. They would need access to capital and equipment to retrofit their barns. Frankly, I see a lot of them just throwing up their arms and walking away,” Juhnke said.

Because a producer cannot predict where its pork will be sold, it would have to comply with California’s regulations. Timothy Bishop, partner with the firm Mayer Brown LLP, represented NPPC during the Oct. 11 hearing. He explains why the “price increase from Prop 12 cannot be contained within California.”

“At the time the farmer raises the sow, it doesn't know where six months later the pork is going to be sold to,” Bishop said. “In a farm, we sell everything except the oink is the phrase, so the blood, the fat, the collagen, everything is sold, and it's sold around the world in response to demand. Every piece of that pig is going to bear the costs, the significant costs of raising pork the way that California demands.”

In Nebraska, three main processing plants—Smithfield Foods in Crete, Tyson Foods in Madison and Wholestone Farms in Fremont—process, package and ship pork products to markets around the world. There is no way for the packers to segregate where the meat will be sold and would force producers to adhere to California’s 24-foot standard, said Juhnke.

The 24-foot minimum requirement is based on morality, said Juhnke. It was established “without any science or measurable animal welfare improvement,” as stated by the NPCC.

“That number was pulled out of air,” Juhnke said. He added that hogs in Nebraska are already housed in a humane and safe way for the animals. The National Swine Veterinarians Association and local Nebraska veterinarians have developed “very rigorous standards” for how animals are raised.

“Farmers’ top priority every day is the health, safety and welfare of the animals in their care. California’s Proposition 12 illegally regulates farms across the country and international borders,” said Wolters.

An amicus brief filed by the Biden administration furthered the argument against California’s justification that Proposition 12 protects the “health and safety of California consumers” and states: “Petitioners plausibly allege that Proposition 12 has no genuine health-and-safety justification. And the California Department of Food and Agriculture has stated that Proposition 12’s confinement standards are not ‘accepted as standards within the scientific community to reduce human foodborne illness.’”

Additional amicus brief in support of NPPC and AFBF were filed by multiple state agriculture groups, state pork producer associations, the Canadian Pork Council, the North American Meat Institute, veterinarian groups, pharmaceutical associations, individual attorneys and legal groups.

Proposition 12 threatens the free market in the U.S. and discriminates against interstate trade. Simply put, “we aren’t allowed to dictate rules on farmers in other states,” Juhnke said.

A USA Today report acknowledged the encompassing complications of Proposition 12: “The dispute has ramifications far deeper than the price of bacon. At a time when policies embraced by conservative states often look significantly different from those adopted by liberal ones, the question is when and how much such laws may reach beyond a state’s boundaries.”

California is not the only state attempting to ban sale of pork products based on moral standards. In 2016, Massachusetts voters approved Question 3, deemed the “strongest farm animal protection law in the United States.” This law would “not only stop inhumanely raised pork from being sold in the state but prohibit it from being shipped in the state.” The fate of Q3 rests upon Proposition 12.

Pork is not the only industry consumers should be concerned about regarding the regulation of production standards. During the Oct. 11 Supreme Court hearing, judges questioned the similarities between Proposition 12 and states such as Alaska and Hawaii requiring biodegradable plastic on beverage can holders to protect wildlife.

Juhnke questioned what would stop other states from doing the same as California, saying that once all producers comply with the 24-foot rule another state could impose a 26-foot minimum standard.

“This creates a retaliatory type of free market,” Juhnke said. “Nebraskans could say they want no almonds that are irrigated because of the drought—93% of almonds are shipped from California.”

There are simpler, less disruptive ways California and other states can proceed, such as labeling the products sold.

Juhnke is “cautiously optimistic” the Supreme Court will rule in favor of NPPC. The case would then be sent back to the California courts.

NPPC expects a decision to made early next year.

Find more information about Proposition 12 on the NPPC Prop 12 Resource Hub at https://nppc.org/ca-prop-12/.