Returning to civilian life can be difficult for service members and their families. Years of moving from base to base can create feelings of being uprooted continually.

Kirstin Bailey, senior project associate for the Center for Rural Affairs, has found a way to give military families and veterans a chance to feel grounded.

A new class, “A Year in the Life of a Pork Producer,” is educating military veterans not only about how to start a farm but also raise pigs.

“The class is designed to look into the year of pork production, specifically pastured pork,” Bailey said.

Bailey organized experts and leader families to guide the classes, which started Feb. 7 and runs weekly to Oct. 1.

Basic farm planning and the legal business aspect is taught by the center’s staff and extension educators, in partnership with Legal Aid of Nebraska.

Matt and Emely Hendl, owners of Anchor Meadows Farm, are hosting the production aspect onsite at their farmstead near Milford, Nebraska. After moving seven times over her husband’s 20-year navy career, Emely Hendl said they were ready to settle. However, starting a farm was a learning curve.

“There were hardly any grants for us, unlike with this program,” Hendl said. “As a leader family, we are sharing what we can with everybody else so they don’t have to make the same expensive mistakes.”

The Hendls will share how they raise KuneKune pigs to produce pasture pork and registered pasture pork, as well as their trials in beekeeping, gardening and selling at farmers markets.

Hendl considers their farm small-scale in production but large-scale as a homestead. They purchased their first tractor last year, and it has helped reduce manual labor immensely.

“We want to show people you can start from scratch. You do not need all the equipment and can still make some income,” said Hendl.

These classes are “all about the small farmer,” said Mariel Barreras. Because her husband Anthony served in the U.S. Army 21 years, Barreras is also familiar with relocating regularly. She hopes that the production classes will provide a better connection for veterans to network with other farmers.

“You can’t do everything on your own, and in the military we are trained to work together,” Barreras said.

Serving as farmer leaders for the classes, the Barreras will mentor beginning veteran farmers. The family raises Berkshire pigs and beef cattle on the Barreras Family Farm near Blair, Nebraska.

Because the course features both virtual classes and hands-on practice on the farm, participants are spread out with 21 veterans are joining from Nebraska, Iowa, Minnesota, South Dakota and Texas. Some are returning from last year’s program, which focused on vegetable gardening. Next year’s emphasis will be beef production.

Martin Neal has benefited greatly from the center’s multiple veteran programs, including the “A Year in the Life” series. Neal served 31 years and was a commissioned officer in the army. Upon retiring two years ago, he decided to return to his Nebraska roots and begin farming.

He considers himself “very fortunate to find and to get land” in 2020 near Douglas, Nebraska.

Neal is in the planning and developing stages on his farm. His goal is to diversify so that he is not relying on a single source of income. Currently, Neal has a vegetable garden, 300 laying hens and row crops. He is pursuing agri-tourism attractions, such as direct to consumer market of beef and pork, a commercial kitchen, a Christmas tree farm and multiple greenhouses.

As a beginning farmer, Neal valued the lessons learned through the program about land acquisition and business planning. He said he appreciates the support from the Center for Rural Affairs thus far and is looking forward to the classes this year.

“We have the ability to network with others, to learn from the trials and errors of others,” Neal said. “And we are more than willing to share our own experiences to fulfill other’s dreams.”

And that is exactly what the class intends: offer veterans a chance to connect with each other and with the land.

“The classes are a really good opportunity to see these veteran-owned farms make connections and strengthen ties,” said Bailey.

Reporter Kristen Sindelar has loved agriculture her entire life, coming from a diversified farm with three generations working side-by-side in northeastern Nebraska.

