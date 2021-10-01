U.S. working to contain African swine fever abroad

African Swine Fever is as close to the United States as it’s been in a long time.

After a couple of years of hearing about a severe outbreak in China, the disease suddenly moved this summer into the Dominican Republic, which is much closer to home. The disease jumped the boarder into Haiti as the chief veterinary officer there reported a positive case Sept. 20 in a provenance neighboring the Dominican.

U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Foreign Animal Disease Diagnostic Laboratory confirmed a wild type of African swine fever July 28 in the Dominican Republic, according to Dr. Rosemary Sifford, deputy administrator of the Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service. The disease was found in eight samples collected between February and early July in 19 of the Dominican Republic’s 32 total provinces. It marked the second ASF infection in the Dominican Republic in the last four decades.

The first confirmed ASF finding occurred in two separate backyard swine herds.

“We immediately notified the chief veterinary officer in the Dominican, who notified the World Organization for Animal Health (OIE) and started looking closer into what we’re doing and what we could enhance to protect the United States,” Sifford said.

“ASF showed up in the Dominican Republic 40 years ago,” said Dr. Patrick Webb, the acting chief veterinarian with the National Pork Board. “Back then, the solution was a complete depopulation of pigs on the island with the help of dollars coming in from the U.S.”