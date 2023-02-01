Winter classic shifts schedule to accommodate consigners

Gearing up for the 32nd annual Nebraska Cattlemen’s Classic Winter Edition, the schedule has changed to make one big sale day out of Thursday.

The changes were an effort to make better use of the exhibitors’ time, general manager Ronette Heinrich said.

“A commercial cattleman can come to the Classic on one day, and it’s going to be a big day,” she said.

Sales by breed start at 11 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 23, wrapping up with the commercial pen heifer sale. The Supreme Row sale is that night at 7 p.m. along with a barn party featuring The Loose Cannons band.

The Classic runs Feb. 18-26 at the Buffalo County Fairgrounds in Kearney, Nebraska.

The schedule for the Junior Show changed, as well. It gets underway Friday, Feb. 24 with check-in. The fancy heifer show is at 5 p.m., followed by a sale at 6 p.m. The next day, the showmanship contest begins at 8 a.m., and the prospect market show starts at noon. Activities wrap up Sunday, Feb. 26 with the breeding heifer show at 8:30 a.m.

Heinrich said they’re hoping to provide better opportunities to the next generation by making the schedule work better for everyone.

The next generation is the focus of the day Wednesday, Feb. 22, as well. It’s FFA Day at the Classic when FFA chapters are invited to spend the day, enjoy a free lunch and take part in educational sessions geared toward careers and labor needs. There’s also a contest for FFA students with scholarships presented to the top five chapters.

Cattle breed associations will be in competition, too. The Battle of the Breeds will have each association serving their favorite beef recipes at a social kick-off event Tuesday, Feb. 16.

The Aspiring Young Cattlemen program is another effort to build the future of the industry. It pairs youth with established cattle breeders. The young cattlemen learn about livestock marketing and take a heifer home to prepare her for next year’s bred heifer sale.

This year’s Aspiring Young Cattlemen show takes place after the breed shows Wednesday, Feb. 22. The sale is the next day.

While the Winter Edition is the flagship Cattlemen’s Classic event, it’s grown into more than that. Now there’s the Pop Up Event in August. The one-day mini fair has a junior show and jackpot feeder show. The Fall Edition will have its third annual event Nov. 2-5. It includes a youth expo with a prospect steer and heifer sale and a bull pen showcase, as well as youth contests in agronomy, ag mechanics, a youth fitting contest and more.

“Each show has a little bit different feel to it,” Heinrich said. “It allows us to do everything we don’t have time for in the traditional winter event.”

In addition to showcasing livestock at the winter Classic, it’s a place for cattlemen to get in touch with businesses that can help with various needs in the coming year, from supplying feed to breeding and artificial insemination, Heinrich said.

“The Classic is a place that everyone can come together,” she said.

The sale catalog for the Winter Edition is available online at nebraskaclassic.org/winter-edition. For more information, contact Heinrich at 308-627-6385.