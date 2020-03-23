CORN------
Corn closed the week 23 ¾ cents lower. Private exporters announced a sale of 756,000 metric tons (mts) of corn sold to China.
In the weekly export inspections report, U.S. corn exports last week of 38.5 million bushels (mb) were a new marketing year high, while rising from the previous week's 32.7 mb and also besting last year's same-week exports of 32 mb. Despite being the highest of the year so far, this week's exports still fell short of the roughly 40.6 mb per week they will need to average over the coming 24 weeks if the USDA's 1.725 billion bushel export projection is to be achieved. Cumulative exports of 627 mb are still down 42% from last year's 1.080 billion.
Texas corn planting was last reported at 29% compared to 28% last week and 15% on average.
U.S. ethanol production declined modestly to 1.035 million barrels per day (mbpd) from 1.044 mbpd the week prior, but was still 3.1% above last year's same-week production of 1.004 mbpd. U.S. ethanol stocks last week rose to 1.033 billion gallons (24.598 million barrels) from 1.022 bil gallons (24.334 mil barrels) the week prior and maintained the same-week record status as has been the case now for six consecutive weeks.
Strategy and outlook: The loss of ethanol production will hurt U.S. corn demand. Ethanol use accounts for 43% of total demand for corn, which will no doubt increase old crop ending stocks. The increase in stocks will further pressure new crop corn values, making rallies selling opportunities.
SOYBEANS------
Soybeans closed the week 15 ¾ cents higher. Private exporters announced sales totaling 110,000 mts of soybeans to unknown destinations.
In the weekly export inspections report, U.S. soybean exports were a marketing-year low of 16 mb and fell from the previous week's 21.8 mb while coming in nearly half of last year's same-week exports of 31.2 mb. Cumulative export inspections of 1.123 billion bushels are still up more than 10% from last year's 1.018 billion, leaving exports needing to average roughly 26 mb per week through the end of August in order to reach the USDA's 1.825 billion bushel export projection versus last year's 27.6 million per week average from this point forward.
The National Oilseed Producers Association reported a crush of 166.3 mb of soybeans in February, above average market expectations of 165 million and easily establishing a new record for the month in considerably surpassing last February's 154.5 million.
RJ O'Brien estimates February total soybean crush around 176.6 mb versus last year's 162.8 million and would put 2019/20 marketing year to date crush at 1.074 billion bushels, up 1.3% from last year's 1.061 billion.
NOPA reported its members produced 1.910 billion pounds of soybean oil in February versus 2.035 billion in January and 1.807 billion pounds last year.
Strategy and outlook: The coronavirus is starting to effect South America and may limit their ability to export soybeans. This could open the door to renewed US exports of soybeans and soybean meal.
WHEAT-------
For the week, Chicago wheat closed 34 ¾ cents higher, Kansas City wheat closed 39 ½ cents higher and Minneapolis wheat 13 cents higher. Exporters announced sale of 340,000 mts of HRW to China.
In the weekly export inspections report, U.S. wheat exports last week were 16.5 mb, little-changed from the previous week's 16.9 mb while beating last year's same-week exports of 14.2 mb. Wheat exports will need to average roughly 21.9 million per week average to reach the USDA forecast. Cumulative exports of 725 mb are still up 9.5% from last year's 662 million as we enter the homestretch of the 2019/20 marketing year.
Winter wheat conditions were mixed with Kansas at 46% good or excellent versus 47% last week, Texas at 36% good or excellent versus 26% last week, Oklahoma at 67% good or excellent versus 58% last week and Colorado at 46% good or excellent versus 59% at the end of February.
SovEcon sees 2020/21 Russian wheat crop at 84.4 million metric tons (mmts) up 9.9 mmts from last year and just shy of the 2017/18 record crop of 85.2 mmts.
Strategy and outlook: Secondary rallies need to be sold as the winter wheat crop is off to a great start and the Russian wheat crop appears to be the second largest on record, which will dominate world exports.
LIVE CATTLE-----
Last week, live cattle closed 35 cents higher while feeder cattle closed $4.00 higher. Last week, very active fed cattle trade in the North occurred at $105 to $112 live, and mostly $175 dressed - $5 lower to $2 higher than last week. Trade in the South was $105 early to $113 late in the week - $5 softer to $3 stronger.
Demand from retailers to restock shelves caused Choice boxed beef to surge $43.86 higher, while Select boxes advanced $43.18 this week.
The Fed Cattle Exchange Auction reported a total of 4,680 head for sale in 35 lots. There was 1,875 head sold in 10 lots with Kansas reporting 350 head sold at $112.75 in two lots, Nebraska sold 398 head at $111 in two lots while Texas sold six lots totaling 1,127 head at $112-$113.
The latest USDA steer carcass weights were up six pounds compared to the prior week at 903, making them 32 pounds above last year.
Last week's net beef sales of 21,200 metric tons (MT) for 2020.
The monthly Cattle On Feed report came in very close to expectations but confirmed a positive report. The report shows on feed supplies at 100.2% of last year at 11.806 million head. Placements in February are bullish at 1.711 million head or 92.1% of a year ago and marketings at 1.775 million head or 105.5% of a year ago. A survey of estimates compiled by Bloomberg called for on feed at 100.4%, placements at 93.1% and marketings at 105.4%.
Strategy and outlook: Reaction to the coronavirus and fears of a slowing economy have sent cattle futures into a free fall. The cattle market is trading the stock market and the economy as the health of the economy weakens.
HOGS----
Lean hogs closed the week $3.00 higher. Iowa/Minnesota weekly hog weights for week ending March 14 saw a decrease to 285.7 pounds versus. 286.7 pounds the week prior and 285.6 pounds last year.
This week's net pork sales saw 35,700 mts for 2020.
Strategy and outlook: Lean hog futures are trying to rally amid expectations for increased demand for US pork products.