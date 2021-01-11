Markets: All commodities continue to rise

CORN------

Corn closed the week 11 ¼ cents higher. Private exporters announced an export sale of 102,615 metric tons (mts) to an unknown destination.

In the weekly export inspections report, U.S. corn exports last week of 35.9 million bushels (mb) were down from the previous week's 49.4 mb, but right in line with average exports over the previous four weeks of 36.4 mb per week. Cumulative exports of 587 mb maintain a substantial 73% increase over last year's 339 mb four months through the 2020/21 marketing year. Based on the USDA's record 2.650 billion bushel export projection, corn exports will need to average roughly 56 mb per week versus last year's 38 million per week average from this point forward.

In the weekly Energy Information Administration report, U.S. ethanol production was 935,000 bpd versus 934,000 the prior week and down from 1,062,000 bpd a year ago. Ethanol stocks fell to 23.3 mb for week ending Jan. 1 versus 23.5 mb the prior week and 22.5 mb last year.

Strategy and outlook: As we enter into the key growing period of South American production, producers should maintain their re-ownership of sold inventory with futures and options. As values approach key overhead resistance, producers should consider accepting profits on long positions and beginning to hedge 2021 production.

SOYBEANS------

Soybeans closed the week 66 ¾ cents higher. Private exporters announced sales of 343,350 mts of soybeans to an unknown destination and 204,000 mts of soybeans to China.