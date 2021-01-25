Markets: All commodities drop as exports remain high for corn, soybeans

CORN------

Corn closed the week 30 ½ cents lower. Private exporters announced an export sale of 336,500 metric tons (mts) to an unknown destination, 128,000 mts of corn to Japan, and 100,000 mts of corn to Israel. Exporters also announced 123,000 mts of sorghum sold to China.

In the weekly export inspections report, U.S. corn exports last week of 34.5 million bushels (mb) were down from the previous week's 51.7 mb and were the lowest in four weeks. Exports continue to run sharply stronger than year-ago levels, with last year's same-week exports being only 15.6 mb, resulting in cumulative exports of 680 mb expanding to 82% above last year's 373 million, the largest year-over-year comparable gain in 11 weeks. Corn exports will need to average roughly 53.5 mb per week through the end of August in order to reach the USDA's 2.550 billion bushel (bb) export projection versus last year's 39.1 million per week average from this point forward.

In the weekly Energy Information Administration report, US ethanol production rose slightly to 945,000 barrels per day (bpd) versus 941,000 bpd the prior week versus 1,049,000 bpd last year. Ethanol stocks slipped to 23.6 million barrels in the week ending January 15, versus 23.7 million the previous week and 24 million the previous year.

Strategy and outlook: As we enter into the key growing period of South American production, producers should maintain their re-ownership of sold inventory with futures and options. As values approach key overhead resistance, producers should consider accepting profits on long positions and beginning to hedge 2021 production. Look for highs to be made in the spring timeframe.