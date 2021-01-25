Markets: All commodities drop as exports remain high for corn, soybeans

CORN------
Corn closed the week 30 ½ cents lower. Private exporters announced an export sale of 336,500 metric tons (mts) to an unknown destination, 128,000 mts of corn to Japan, and 100,000 mts of corn to Israel. Exporters also announced 123,000 mts of sorghum sold to China.
In the weekly export inspections report, U.S. corn exports last week of 34.5 million bushels (mb) were down from the previous week's 51.7 mb and were the lowest in four weeks. Exports continue to run sharply stronger than year-ago levels, with last year's same-week exports being only 15.6 mb, resulting in cumulative exports of 680 mb expanding to 82% above last year's 373 million, the largest year-over-year comparable gain in 11 weeks. Corn exports will need to average roughly 53.5 mb per week through the end of August in order to reach the USDA's 2.550 billion bushel (bb) export projection versus last year's 39.1 million per week average from this point forward.
In the weekly Energy Information Administration report, US ethanol production rose slightly to 945,000 barrels per day (bpd) versus 941,000 bpd the prior week versus 1,049,000 bpd last year. Ethanol stocks slipped to 23.6 million barrels in the week ending January 15, versus 23.7 million the previous week and 24 million the previous year.
Strategy and outlook: As we enter into the key growing period of South American production, producers should maintain their re-ownership of sold inventory with futures and options. As values approach key overhead resistance, producers should consider accepting profits on long positions and beginning to hedge 2021 production. Look for highs to be made in the spring timeframe.
SOYBEANS------
Soybeans closed the week $1.05 lower. Last week, private exporters announced sales of 163,290 mts of soybeans to Mexico and 404,000 mts of soybeans to China.
In the weekly export inspections report, U.S. soybean exports were 75.6 mb, up from the previous week's 67.9 mb, significantly above last year's same-week exports of 44.4 mb and were the highest in three weeks. Cumulative export inspections of 1.578 bb remain up 78% from last year's 888 million, leaving exports needing to average roughly 17.7 mb per week through the end of August in order to reach the USDA's 2.230 bb annual export projection versus last year's 21.9 million per week average from this point forward.
Strategy and outlook: Producers should have sold soybeans off the combine and should have re-owned production using futures and options in deferred contracts. As values approach key overhead resistance, producers should consider accepting profits on long positions and beginning to hedge 2021 production. Look for highs to be made in the spring timeframe.
WHEAT-------
For the week, Chicago wheat closed 39 ¾ cents lower, Kansas City wheat closed 30 ¼ cents lower and Minneapolis wheat 30 ¾ cents lower. Private exporters announced sales of 138,000 mts of HRW to Nigeria.
In the weekly export inspections report, U.S. wheat exports last week of 10.2 mb and well below last year's same-week exports of 19.0 mb. Over the last six weeks, wheat exports have averaged 12.8 mb per week versus 17.9 million per week during the same period last year. Accordingly, cumulative export inspections of 572 mb are now down nearly 3% from last year's 588 million with 19 full weeks remaining in the 2020/21 marketing year. Shipments will need to average roughly 19 mb per week through the end of May versus last year's 17.3 million per week average from this point forward.
Strategy and outlook: Wheat is following corn and soybeans higher. With poor growing conditions in the US, wheat has to maintain a positive price relationship with corn and soybeans or winter wheat will be abandoned this spring and spring wheat acres will be much smaller than expected.
LIVE CATTLE-----
Last week, live cattle closed $4.20 higher while feeder cattle closed $8.35 higher.
The monthly Cattle On Feed report saw on feed supplies modestly higher than expected at 11.965 million head. The average estimate was 99.4% of last year while the actual figure was 100.1%. Placements came in well above estimates at 1.842 million head and 100.8% of last year versus pre report estimates of 97.0%. This is expected to weigh on summer and fall futures. December marketings were positive at 1.853 million head and 101.0% of last year and also above estimates of 100.6%.
Last week, moderate fed cattle cash trade in the North occurred at mostly $109 to $110 live and $172 to $173 dressed – primarily steady with last week. Moderate volumes in the South traded at mostly $110 with a few up to $111 – steady/firm compared to last week.
Last week, the Fed Cattle Exchange had 1,547 head offered for sale with 497 head sold between $110.50 and $111.00, steady with last week's trade.
The latest USDA steer carcass weights were up 3 pounds from the prior week at 923, making them 11 pounds above last year.
Last week's beef export sales saw a net sales of 24,500 mts with shipments of 17,600 mts reported.
Strategy and outlook: Supplies of cattle are increasing and extended until April. These supplies are expected to cap rallies and exportable demand is needed to keep values from declining from current levels. Producers should have window or fence strategies to protect the downside but allow for upside potential.
HOGS----
Lean hogs closed the week $3.35 higher.
Hog futures rallied on strong technical buying, following through on the outside day higher close from Wednesday.
Weekly Iowa/S. Minnesota hog weights saw a drop to 291.8 pounds versus 293.1 pounds last week and 286.6 pounds last year.
Strategy and outlook: Strong exports of US pork and higher product values have rallied futures with seasonal strength into the third week of January. As the market rallies into resistance, producers should at a minimum, use a put/call spread to lock in profits.
Brian Hoops is president and senior market analyst of Midwest Market Solutions Inc. The home office is in Springfield, Mo., with branch offices in Thief River Falls, Minn.; Verona, N.D.; Yankton, S.D.; Storm Lake, Iowa; and Springfield, Neb.