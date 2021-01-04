Markets: All commodities end the year on a high note

CORN------
Corn closed the week 35 ¼ cents higher. Private exporters announced an export sale of 149,572 metric tons (mts) to an unknown destination.
In the weekly export inspections report, U.S. corn inspections totaled 39 million bushels (mb) for the week ending Thursday, Dec. 24, 2020. Total inspections in 2020-21 are now at 541 mb, up 71% from the previous year. Corn inspections will need to average approximately 55.5 mb each week to reach the USDA forecast.
In the weekly Energy Information Administration report, weekly ethanol production declined to 934,000 bpd versus 976,000 bpd last week, which is a 10 week low. Ethanol stocks rose to 23.5 mb versus 23.2 mb last week. This was the ninth consecutive week of a rise and are record high on a same week basis.
Strategy and outlook: As we enter into the key growing period of South American production, producers should maintain their re-ownership of sold inventory with futures and options. As values approach key overhead resistance, producers should consider accepting profits on long positions and beginning to hedge 2021 production.
SOYBEANS------
Soybeans closed the week 45 ¼ cents higher. Private exporters announced sales of 358,700 mts of soybeans to an unknown destination and 33,000 mts of bean oil to an unknown destination.
In the weekly export inspections report, U.S. Soybean inspections totaled 53.2 mb for the week ending Thursday, Dec. 24, 2020. Total inspections in 2020-21 are now at 1.340 bb, up 76% from the previous year. Soybean inspections will need to average approximately 22.1 mb each week to reach the USDA forecast.
Strategy and outlook: Producers should have sold soybeans off the combine and should have re-owned production using futures and options in deferred contracts. As values approach key overhead resistance, producers should consider accepting profits on long positions and beginning to hedge 2021 production.
WHEAT-------
For the week, Chicago wheat closed 14 cents higher, Kansas City wheat closed 15 ¾ cents higher and Minneapolis wheat 16 ½ cents higher. Private exporters did not announce any export sales.
In the weekly export inspections report, U.S. wheat inspections totaled 11.2 mb for the week ending Thursday, December 24, 2020. Total wheat inspections in 2020-21 are now at 530 mb, equal to the previous year. Wheat inspections will need to average 18.4 mb each week to reach the USDA forecast.
Strategy and outlook: Wheat is following corn and soybeans higher. With poor growing conditions in the US, wheat has to maintain a positive price relationship with corn and soybeans or winter wheat will be abandoned this spring and spring wheat acres will be much smaller than expected.
LIVE CATTLE-----
Last week, live cattle closed 15 cents higher while feeder cattle closed $2.22 lower.
Last week, fed cattle cash trade occurred in the North at $110 to $112 per hundredweight live and mostly $176 dressed – steady to $4 higher than last week. Light to moderate trade in the South was noted at $111 per hundredweight – $1 firmer.
Last week, the Fed Cattle Exchange had 1,015 head offered for sale with 194 head sold at an average of $111, $1 higher than previous sales.
The latest USDA steer carcass weights were down 1 pound compared to the prior week at 921, making them 10 pounds above last year.
Last week's beef export sales saw a net sales of 14,900 mts with shipments of 27,600 mts reported, a marketing-year high.
Strategy and outlook: Supplies of cattle are expected to increase in January and extend until April. These supplies are expected to cap rallies during the winter months and exportable demand is needed to keep values from declining from current levels. Producers should have window or fence strategies to protect the downside but allow for upside potential.
HOGS----
Lean hogs closed the week $3.40 higher.
Iowa/S. Minnesota weekly hog weights for week ending December 26 saw weights fall to 288.3 pounds versus 288.7 pounds last week and 287.1 pounds a year ago.
Last week's net pork sales of 7,700 mts with shipments at 39,400 mts.
Strategy and outlook: Strong exports of US pork and higher product values have rallied futures with seasonal strength into the third week of January. As the market rallies into resistance, producers should at a minimum, use a put/call spread to lock in profits.
Brian Hoops is president and senior market analyst of Midwest Market Solutions Inc. The home office is in Springfield, Mo., with branch offices in Thief River Falls, Minn.; Verona, N.D.; Yankton, S.D.; Storm Lake, Iowa; and Springfield, Neb.