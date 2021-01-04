Markets: All commodities end the year on a high note

CORN------

Corn closed the week 35 ¼ cents higher. Private exporters announced an export sale of 149,572 metric tons (mts) to an unknown destination.

In the weekly export inspections report, U.S. corn inspections totaled 39 million bushels (mb) for the week ending Thursday, Dec. 24, 2020. Total inspections in 2020-21 are now at 541 mb, up 71% from the previous year. Corn inspections will need to average approximately 55.5 mb each week to reach the USDA forecast.

In the weekly Energy Information Administration report, weekly ethanol production declined to 934,000 bpd versus 976,000 bpd last week, which is a 10 week low. Ethanol stocks rose to 23.5 mb versus 23.2 mb last week. This was the ninth consecutive week of a rise and are record high on a same week basis.

Strategy and outlook: As we enter into the key growing period of South American production, producers should maintain their re-ownership of sold inventory with futures and options. As values approach key overhead resistance, producers should consider accepting profits on long positions and beginning to hedge 2021 production.

SOYBEANS------

Soybeans closed the week 45 ¼ cents higher. Private exporters announced sales of 358,700 mts of soybeans to an unknown destination and 33,000 mts of bean oil to an unknown destination.

In the weekly export inspections report, U.S. Soybean inspections totaled 53.2 mb for the week ending Thursday, Dec. 24, 2020. Total inspections in 2020-21 are now at 1.340 bb, up 76% from the previous year. Soybean inspections will need to average approximately 22.1 mb each week to reach the USDA forecast.