Markets: Commodities get close to yearly projections

CORN------

Corn closed the week 13 ½ cents higher. Private exporters did not announce any export sales.

In the weekly export inspections report, U.S. corn exports last week were 30 million bushels (mb) and were the second-lowest of the last six weeks. However, exports over this period averaged 33.8 mb per week, still solidly better than last year's 21.6 million per week during the same period, with cumulative export inspections of 501 mb up 67% from last year's 301 million at this time.

Corn exports will need to average roughly 55 mb per week over the remainder of the marketing year in order to reach the USDA's 2.650 billion bushel (bb) projection, which would be a record pace from this point forward and compare to last year's 36.8 mb per week.

In the weekly Energy Information Administration report, U.S. ethanol production rose to 976,000 bpd versus 957,000 bpd the prior week while ethanol stocks rose to 23.2 mb, a seven month high versus 22.9 mb last week and 21.5 mb last year.

Strategy and outlook: As we enter into the key growing period of South American production, producers should maintain their re-ownership of sold inventory with futures and options.

SOYBEANS------

Soybeans closed the week 43 ¾ cents higher. Private exporters did not announce any export sales.