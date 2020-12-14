Markets: Commodities need strong push to match marketing year expectations

CORN------

Corn closed the week 3 ½ cents higher. Private exporters announced sales of 601,513 metric tons (mts) of corn to Mexico.

In the weekly export inspections report, U.S. corn exports last week were 28.9 million bushels (mb) and were the lowest in four weeks. Cumulative export inspections of 434 mb are up 69% from last year's 258 million, leaving Dec-Aug exports needing to average roughly 54 mb per week versus last year's 36 million per week average from this point forward in order for 2020/21 exports to reach the USDA's 2.650 billion bushel (bb) annual projection.

In the weekly Energy Information Administration report, U.S. ethanol production increased to 991,000 barrels per day (bpd) versus 974,000 bpd prior week and 1,072,000 bpd last year. Ethanol stocks rose to 6 month high at 22.1 million barrels versus 21.2 mb last week and 21.8 mb a year ago.

In the monthly supply and demand report, 2020/21 U.S. balance sheets were left unchanged in today’s USDA data release at 1.702 bb as the trade was hoping for at least a 10 mb cut in carryover levels. World carryout was lowered because of production cuts to Argentina, Europe and Canada. Ukraine production was increased from 28.5 million metric tons (mmt) to 29.5 mmt.

Strategy and outlook: As we enter into the key growing period of South American production, producers should maintain their re-ownership of sold inventory with futures and options.

SOYBEANS------

Soybeans closed the week unchanged. Private exporters announced a sale of 130,000 mts of soybean meal and cake to the Philippines.