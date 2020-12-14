Markets: Commodities need strong push to match marketing year expectations

CORN------
Corn closed the week 3 ½ cents higher. Private exporters announced sales of 601,513 metric tons (mts) of corn to Mexico.
In the weekly export inspections report, U.S. corn exports last week were 28.9 million bushels (mb) and were the lowest in four weeks. Cumulative export inspections of 434 mb are up 69% from last year's 258 million, leaving Dec-Aug exports needing to average roughly 54 mb per week versus last year's 36 million per week average from this point forward in order for 2020/21 exports to reach the USDA's 2.650 billion bushel (bb) annual projection.
In the weekly Energy Information Administration report, U.S. ethanol production increased to 991,000 barrels per day (bpd) versus 974,000 bpd prior week and 1,072,000 bpd last year. Ethanol stocks rose to 6 month high at 22.1 million barrels versus 21.2 mb last week and 21.8 mb a year ago.
In the monthly supply and demand report, 2020/21 U.S. balance sheets were left unchanged in today’s USDA data release at 1.702 bb as the trade was hoping for at least a 10 mb cut in carryover levels. World carryout was lowered because of production cuts to Argentina, Europe and Canada. Ukraine production was increased from 28.5 million metric tons (mmt) to 29.5 mmt.
Strategy and outlook: As we enter into the key growing period of South American production, producers should maintain their re-ownership of sold inventory with futures and options.
SOYBEANS------
Soybeans closed the week unchanged. Private exporters announced a sale of 130,000 mts of soybean meal and cake to the Philippines.
In the weekly export inspections report, U.S. soybean exports were 84.4 mb. Cumulative exports of 1.081 bb are up 69% from last year's 638 million, leaving exports during Dec-Aug needing to average roughly 27mb per week in order to reach the USDA's current 2.200 billion bushel export projection versus last year's 25 million per week average.
In the monthly supply and demand report, 2020/21 ending stocks shrunk by 15 mb as the USDA increased in crush by the same amount. For the second consecutive month, the USDA chose to leave U.S. exports unchanged. World stocks were lowered slightly with small reductions in Argentina and the EU but Brazil’s production was left unchanged at 133 mmt.
Strategy and outlook: Producers should have sold soybeans off the combine as there is no carry and the market told you not to store soybeans. Producers should have re-owned production using futures and options in deferred contracts. The key part of the South American growing season is directly ahead of the U.S.
WHEAT-------
For the week, Chicago wheat closed 40 cents higher, Kansas City wheat closed 40 ½ cents higher and Minneapolis wheat 19 ½ cents higher. Private exporters did not announce any export sales.
In the weekly export inspections report, U.S. wheat exports last week were 19.5 mb and were solidly above average exports over the prior six weeks of 12 mb per week and last year's same-week exports of 13.4 mb. Cumulative wheat export inspections of 495 mb are up 3% from last year's 480 million, leaving Dec-May exports needing to average roughly 17.3 mb per week, versus last year's 17.5 mb per week average, in order for 2020/21 exports to reach the USDA's 975 mb export projection.
In the monthly supply and demand report, 2020/21 ending stocks saw a 15 mb reduction to carryout, which was a surprise to the trade which had been expecting ending stocks to be unchanged. The USDA increased exports by 10 mb and lowered imports by 5 mb. World carryout was lower on increased exports, despite reductions to the EU and Brazilian production. Australia, Canada, and Russia production totals were increased.
Strategy and outlook: Large supplies of wheat in Russia, Australia and Canada will force these countries to export supplies to the world. Producers should not be carrying unprotected product.
LIVE CATTLE-----
Last week, live cattle closed $1.37 higher while feeder cattle closed 2 cents lower.
Last week, light to moderate fed cattle trade in the North occurred at mostly $106 to $107 live and $167 to $170 dressed – $3 to $5 lower. Light volumes in the South traded at primarily $108 – $2 softer than the week prior.
Last week, the Fed Cattle Exchange had technical difficulties which prevented the sale from happening. The next Fed Cattle Exchange sale will be on a new platform and is scheduled for Wednesday, December 23.
The latest USDA steer carcass weights were down 2 pounds from the prior week at 921, making them 10 pounds above last year.
Last week's beef export sales saw a net sales of 3,000 mts with shipments of 18,200 mts reported.
Strategy and outlook: Supplies of cattle are expected to increase in December and extend until April. These supplies are expected to cap rallies during the winter months and exportable demand is needed to keep values from declining from current levels. Producers should have window or fence strategies to protect the downside but allow for upside potential.
HOGS----
Lean hogs closed the week $3.22 lower
Iowa/S. Minnesota weekly hog weights had weights at 291.1 pounds versus 290.7 pounds last week and 288.4 pounds a year ago.
Last week's net pork sales of 32,900 mts with shipments at 42,000 mts. China bought 6,800 mts and took shipments of 13,300 mts.
Strategy and outlook: Strong exports of US pork and higher product values have rallied futures off their lows. As the market rallies into resistance, producers should at a minimum, use a put/call spread to lock in profits.
Brian Hoops is president and senior market analyst of Midwest Market Solutions Inc. The home office is in Springfield, Mo., with branch offices in Thief River Falls, Minn.; Verona, N.D.; Yankton, S.D.; Storm Lake, Iowa; and Springfield, Neb.
