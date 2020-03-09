CORN------
Corn closed the week 8 cents higher. Private exporters announced a sale of 211,336 metric tons (mts) of corn to an unknown destination and 234,688 mts of corn to Japan for 2019/20.
In the weekly export inspections report, U.S. corn export inspections saw 35.3 million bushels (mb) inspected, little-changed from the previous week's 35.9 mb and last year's same-week exports of 34.1 million. Again, this was below the roughly 39.8 mb per week average needed throughout the March-August period in order for the USDA's 1.725 billion bushel (bb) export projection to be reached. Cumulative exports of 556 mb are still down 45% from last year's 1.016 billion bushels at this time, but continue to claw back in an attempt to reach the USDA's 16.5% annual decline target. Corn exports from this point forward last year averaged 32.3 mb per week.
In the weekly Energy Information Administration report, ethanol production rose to 1.079 million barrels per day (mbpd) versus 1.054 mbpd the previous week and 1.024 mbpd the previous year. This required corn processing of 109.2 mb, up from 106.7 mb the week prior and 102.1 mb last year. Ethanol stocks rose to a record 25.0 mb, up from 24.7 mb last week and 24.3 mb last year.
Strategy and outlook: A bounce off long term technical support should be seen as a selling opportunity. Any weather-related rallies need to be sold as producers rid themselves of both old and new crop inventories.
SOYBEANS------
Soybeans closed the week 3 cents lower. Private exporters did not announce any export sales.
In the weekly export inspections report, U.S. soybean exports last week of 24.6 mb were within market expectations and rose modestly from the previous week's 21.9 mb, but were below last year's same-week exports of 31.2 mb. Cumulative exports of 1.086 bb are now up just 13.8% from last year's 954 million, after being up more than 26% on the year in early January. Soybean exports will need to average roughly 25.6 mb per week through the end of August in order to reach the USDA's 1.825 bb export projection versus last year's 27.9 million per week average from this point forward.
U.S.-wide January soybean crush was reported 188.8 mb, above the average trade estimate of 187.3 million, up from 184.7 million in December and 3.1% above year ago January crush of 183.1 mb. The January crush reflected a new all-time record in surpassing the previous record established in October 2019 of 187 mb.
For the record, total crush in January was 6.7% above the National Oilseed Processors Association member crush of 176.9 mb, the largest percentage increase since July 2019 and up from the 5.7% and 5.9% deviations the previous two months. 2019/20 marketing year to date crush of 898 mb is now unchanged from last year.
Strategy and outlook: A record South American soybean crop is hurting US exports. Futures continue to test key downside support and may try and rally off of it, although the upside is limited until spring planting.
WHEAT-------
Chicago wheat closed 11 ½ cents lower, Kansas City wheat closed 11 cents lower and Minneapolis wheat ¾ of a cent lower. Exporters did not announce any export sales.
In the weekly export inspections report, U.S. wheat exports were a 29-week high at 24 mb, above market expectations and up from the previous week's 16.1 mb. This was just the second time in the last seven weeks in which wheat exports met/exceeded the current average "needed" export pace of roughly 20.9 mb per week if the USDA's 1 billion bushel export projection is to be met.
With just 13 weeks left in the 2019/20 marketing year, cumulative export inspections of 692 mb are up 10.7% from last year's 625 million, while USDA's annual export estimate reflects an expected 6.8% increase on the year. Wheat exports from this point forward last year averaged 21.9 mb per week. Winter wheat conditions at the end of February saw Oklahoma improve to 57% good or excellent versus 46% in January, Kansas up to 43% good or excellent versus 35% in January and Texas 36% good or excellent versus 31% in January.
Strategy and outlook: Weekly reversals have put an end to the speculative buying. Prices have turned lower as the fundamentals do not suggest current price levels will be sustained.
LIVE CATTLE-----
Live cattle closed $1.45 lower while feeder cattle closed $2.30 lower. Fed cattle trade occurred in the North at mostly $113 live and $180 to $182 dressed - $2 to $7 lower than last week. Cash trade wrapped up in the South at $113 - steady with yesterday and $2 softer than last week.
The Fed Cattle Exchange Auction reported a total of 566 head for sale, all went unsold. There was a total of three lots, one in Texas, one in Nebraska and one in Kansas. All asked $114.
The latest USDA steer carcass weights were down 5 pounds compared to the prior week at 900, making them 26 pounds above last year.
Last week's net beef sales of 12,900 metric tons (MT) for 2020.
Strategy and outlook: Reaction to the coronavirus and fears of a slowing economy have sent cattle futures into a free fall. The cattle market is trading the stock market and the economy, ignoring other fundamental factors.
HOGS----
Lean hogs closed the week $4.22 higher. Iowa/Minnesota weekly hog weights for the week ending Feb. 29 saw a small increase to 286.3 pounds versus 285.6 pounds the week prior and 285.1 pounds last year.
Last week's net pork sales of 33,700 MT for 2020.
Strategy and outlook: Large supplies of hogs are keeping pressure against the cash markets and front-month futures. Hog weights are expected to rise into the spring.